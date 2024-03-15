Drew Lock puts Giants’ QB controversy to rest

Drew Lock put to rest on Friday the idea that he was told by the New York Giants that he would compete with Daniel Jones to be the team’s starting quarterback.

“Daniel Jones is the starter for this team, and that’s been conveyed to me,” Lock said during a Friday morning Zoom call with New York media.

Lock said the only thing he knows for certain is that with Jones continuing to recover from surgery for a torn ACL he can expect to get a lot of reps this spring during OTAs.

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider dropped a bombshell during a radio appearance after losing Lock, Seattle’s 2023 backup quarterback to the Giants.

“They basically sold him on the opportunity to compete to be the starter,” Schneider said on Seattle Sports Radio 710AM. ”And he felt like it was the right opportunity. He looked at Baker Mayfield’s opportunity last year and felt that this could be something similar.”

Lock said on Friday that he didn’t know where Schneider got that idea, saying that his only conversation with Schneider was to inform him he was moving on to the Giants. He said Schneider’s main question was whether Lock had gotten a one- or two-year deal.

Lock said he has a “great relationship” with Jones that began when the two were Senior Bowl roommates in 2019. He said Jones might have thought he was “a little messy.”