Did Giants bring Drew Lock to New York to compete with Daniel Jones?

Do the New York Giants have a quarterback controversy entering the 2024 NFL season?

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider dropped a bombshell during a radio appearance after losing Lock, Seattle’s 2023 backup quarterback to the Giants.

“They basically sold him on the opportunity to compete to be the starter,” Schneider said on Seattle Sports Radio 710AM. ”And he felt like it was the right opportunity. He looked at Baker Mayfield’s opportunity last year and felt that this could be something similar.”

Giants’ GM Joe Schoen has insisted this offseason that Daniel Jones was the team’s starting quarterback, but that the Giants needed someone who could “win some games” at the beginning of the season if Jones was not sufficiently recovered from his torn ACL.

So, there is a chance that Lock, who has started 23 games in a four-year career with the Denver Broncos and Seahawks, could be the Giants’ Week 1 starter. Especially if there is truth to former NFL GM Michael Lombardi’s claim that Jones is behind schedule in his rehab. Schoen had previously insisted that Jones has been doing well, and might even be ahead of schedule.

There might be something else at play, as well. The $23 million injury guarantee in Jones’ contract for the 2025 season.

The Daniel Jones contract has similar injury guarantees as we've seen with Russell Wilson and Derek Carr, who were benched for contract-related issues. DJ has to be playing well enough to be the long-term QB or be in playoff mix to play all year. Drew Lock is in play. — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) March 15, 2024

The comparison to the Derek Carr situation with the Las Vegas Raiders is likely on point. The Russell Wilson situation has similarity, but the Denver Broncos were likely looking for any reason to move on late last season.

Who knows how this plays out? I do believe the Giants intend to have Jones start the season and be their primary quarterback, but circumstances may change things. Maybe Lock gets to start the season and the Giants are going well enough that they just ride with him. Maybe Jones plays and the Giants do well enough that they just stay with him, regardless of the injury guarantee. Maybe Jones plays and both he and the Giants are doing poorly, in which case it makes sense to get him off the field and not be stuck with the injury guarantee if they are determined to move on.

It certainly adds a layer of intrigue.