Giants mock draft tracker: Wide receiver, quarterback both draw significant support

Wide receiver or quarterback? Which will the New York Giants select with the sixth pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Mock drafters continue to lead toward wide receiver.
In this week’s edition of our Giants mock draft tracker, 25 of 45 mocks (55.6%) have the Giants selecting a wide receiver. Thirteen of those mock drafts (28.9%) give the Giants Malik Nabers of LSU. Twelve (26.7%) give New York Rome Odunze of Washington.
Sixteen mock drafts (35.6%) have the Giants choosing a quarterback of the future. Eleven mock drafts (24.4%) have the Giants banking their future on Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, three give the Giants Jayden Daniels of LSU and two mock drafts have the Giants selecting Drake Maye of North Carolina.
There are valid arguments either way.
With Daniel Jones and now Drew Lock, the Giants don’t have a quarterback guaranteed to be with them beyond the 2024 season. Both have also had checkered careers, so there is no certainty either will perform well in the upcoming season. As for wide receiver, the Giants have needed a dominant one ever since losing Odell Beckham Jr. when he was still at or near the top of his game. The need for playmakers is exacerbated by the loss of Saquon Barkley and the potential retirement of Darren Waller.
2024 Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Selection
|Date
|Mock
|Selection
|3/13
|CBS (Trapasso)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/13
|Player Profiler (Kiwoom)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/13
|Football Guys (Williams)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/13
|DraftKings (Simon)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/12
|Tankathon
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/12
|USA Today (Middlehurst-Schwartz)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/12
|FOX Sports (Staff)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/11
|The Athletic (Baumgardner)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/11
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/11
|33rd Team (Livesay)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|3/11
|Pro Football Focus (Wasserman)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/11
|The Athletic (Lee)
|J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
|3/11
|DraftWire (Popejoy)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/11
|Draft Countdown (Parson)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/9
|Walter Football
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/8
|Touchdown Wire (Easterling)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/8
|CBS (Edwards)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/8
|CBS (Fornelli)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|3/8
|Sportskeeda (Pauline)
|Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
|3/8
|33rd Team (Valentino)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/7
|Yahoo Sports (Staff)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/6
|San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/6
|NFL.com (Davis)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/5
|CBS (Brinson)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/5
|SB Nation (Acosta)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/5
|AP (Maaddi)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/5
|The Athletic (Brugler)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/5
|DraftTek
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|3/4
|CBS (Wilson)
|Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
|3/4
|College Sports Wire (Roberts)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/4
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/4
|Dallas Morning News (Watkins)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/4
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
|3/4
|33rd Team (Mosher)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/4
|Draft Countdown (Guillermette)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/4
|USA Today (Davis)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/4
|The Ringer (Kelly)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/4
|L.A. Times (Farmer)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/4
|Pro Football Focus (Staff)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/4
|The Draft Network (Sanchez)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|3/4
|Fansided (Williams)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/4
|NFL Trade Rumors
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/3
|Chicago Sun-Times (Lieser)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/3
|Touchdown Wire (Farrar)
|Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
|3/3
|CBS (Stackpole)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
