Giants mock draft tracker: Wide receiver, quarterback both draw significant support

Wide receiver or quarterback? Which will the New York Giants select with the sixth pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Mock drafters continue to lead toward wide receiver.

In this week’s edition of our Giants mock draft tracker, 25 of 45 mocks (55.6%) have the Giants selecting a wide receiver. Thirteen of those mock drafts (28.9%) give the Giants Malik Nabers of LSU. Twelve (26.7%) give New York Rome Odunze of Washington.

Sixteen mock drafts (35.6%) have the Giants choosing a quarterback of the future. Eleven mock drafts (24.4%) have the Giants banking their future on Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, three give the Giants Jayden Daniels of LSU and two mock drafts have the Giants selecting Drake Maye of North Carolina.

There are valid arguments either way.

With Daniel Jones and now Drew Lock, the Giants don’t have a quarterback guaranteed to be with them beyond the 2024 season. Both have also had checkered careers, so there is no certainty either will perform well in the upcoming season. As for wide receiver, the Giants have needed a dominant one ever since losing Odell Beckham Jr. when he was still at or near the top of his game. The need for playmakers is exacerbated by the loss of Saquon Barkley and the potential retirement of Darren Waller.