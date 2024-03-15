Giants news, 3/14: Jermaine Eluemunor, John Michael Schmitz, Drew Lock, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
The new Giants—Brian Burns, Jermaine Eluemunor, Jon Rayon Jr. and Devin Singletary—all held their introductory press conferences.
- NFL free agency: Former Eagles tight end Jack Stoll signs with Giants
- New Giants’ OL Jermaine Eluemunor can’t contain his excitement
- NFL to investigate illegal tampering accusation vs. Eagles in Saquon Barkley pursuit
- Saquon Barkley to Giants fans: ‘Nothing but love and respect’
- ‘Giddy’ Brian Burns is ‘ready to get to work’ with Giants
- NFL free agency: Isaiah Hodgins not tendered by New York Giants
- New York Giants 2024 free agency tracker: News, rumors, signings, trades, updates, more
- Film study: The ceiling and floor of new Giants’ backup QB Drew Lock
- The Giants’ quarterback soap opera continues to spin
- Are the Giants the best draft fit for QB Spencer Rattler?
- 2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
- 2024 NFL Draft prospect profiles: Who will be Giants?
- 2024 NFL Draft pro day tracker: Who are the Giants watching?
Other Giant observations
2024 free agency grades for all 32 teams | PFF
PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: A-. The most favorable way to look at this deal is that the Giants effectively used the draft capital they acquired for interior defender Leonard Williams to land a younger player looking for a second contract instead of a third contract. Burns addresses arguably the biggest need on this Giants roster and should have a lot less attention on him all the time now playing alongside Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Runyan is a solid, durable player, and the Giants desperately needed to improve on the interior of their offensive line. Singletary was solid in Houston in a fairly sizable role, beating out Dameon Pierce for the starting job.
Self-scout report from Brian Burns
Devin Singletary says he'll wear No. 26 with the Giants, previously worn by Saquon Barkley | Pro Football Talk
Singletary signed with the Giants this week and will likely be their starting running back, a position previously held by Barkley. Singletary wore No. 26 for four years in Buffalo and one year in Houston and says he’ll keep that number.
“Yeah, I’m wearing 26, I had 26 since I came into the league, so that’s the number I’m sticking with,” Singletary said.
Jon Runyan Jr. 'coming full circle' with Giants | New York Post
He grew up in South Jersey as his father played nine seasons for the Eagles and later became a New Jersey congressman for four years (2011-15).
“I kind of understand the whole NFC East rivalry between all these teams,” Runyan Jr. said. “It’s tough, gritty football. Watching my dad and Michael go out at it twice a year was always fun, staying up late and watching that battle go down on Monday night and Sunday Night Football. I’m just happy to be a part of it. It was a really special part of my childhood, and I’m excited to go forward and plant my own story.”
What will Giants’ starting offensive line look like in 2024? | nj.com
The Giants’ offensive line was a disgrace, once again, in 2023. They finished 30th in Pro Football Focus’ run blocking ratings and dead last in pass blocking.
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Four quarterbacks taken in the top 5 | CBSSports.com
6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers WR, LSU. New York lacks a No. 1 wide receiver who can create his own opportunities. Malik Nabers has great body control down the field. He would be a great complement to what the Giants already have in Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt.
John Michael Schmitz wedding ‘dance’
.@Giants Center @jmschmitz1999's wedding entrance was incredible— NFL (@NFL) March 14, 2024
(via lahzehphotography/IG) pic.twitter.com/8G5y3JUqLj
Around the league
Jourdan Lewis will re-sign with Cowboys | Pro Football Talk
S. Jones - Cowboys' moves unaffected by Dak Prescott cap hit | ESPN.com
Eric Kendricks expected to sign with Cowboys after initially agreeing to terms with 49ers | CBSSports.com
Seahawks trading for Commanders QB Sam Howell, sources say | ESPN.com
LB Bobby Wagner signs with Commanders on 1-year deal | Hogs Haven
Ravens release Odell Beckham Jr. after one season, making wide receiver an unrestricted free agent | CBSSports.com
Dolphins signing CB Kendall Fuller to two-year contract worth up to $16.5 million | NFL.com
NFL investigates Falcons for tampering with Kirk Cousins | Pro Football Talk
Falcons trading QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore | NFL.com
Breaking down the 2024 NFL rule change proposals: From onside kick elimination to trade deadline shift | The Athletic
Colts agree to terms with QB Joe Flacco on one-year contract for $8.7M | NFL.com
Joey Bosa to stay with Chargers after revising contract | Pro Football Talk
Lions extend HC Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes through 2027 | ESPN.com
Titans swoop in, sign Calvin Ridley to four-year, $92M deal, including $50M guaranteed | CBSSports.com
Sheldon Rankins to Bengals after leaving Texans in free agency | Cincy Jungle
NFL Network to televise Arena Football League (AFL), Overtime’s football league (OT7) games this spring | NFL.com
