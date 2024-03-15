Giants news, 3/14: Jermaine Eluemunor, John Michael Schmitz, Drew Lock, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The new Giants—Brian Burns, Jermaine Eluemunor, Jon Rayon Jr. and Devin Singletary—all held their introductory press conferences.

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: A-. The most favorable way to look at this deal is that the Giants effectively used the draft capital they acquired for interior defender Leonard Williams to land a younger player looking for a second contract instead of a third contract. Burns addresses arguably the biggest need on this Giants roster and should have a lot less attention on him all the time now playing alongside Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Runyan is a solid, durable player, and the Giants desperately needed to improve on the interior of their offensive line. Singletary was solid in Houston in a fairly sizable role, beating out Dameon Pierce for the starting job.

Self-scout report from Brian Burns

Singletary signed with the Giants this week and will likely be their starting running back, a position previously held by Barkley. Singletary wore No. 26 for four years in Buffalo and one year in Houston and says he’ll keep that number.

“Yeah, I’m wearing 26, I had 26 since I came into the league, so that’s the number I’m sticking with,” Singletary said.

He grew up in South Jersey as his father played nine seasons for the Eagles and later became a New Jersey congressman for four years (2011-15).

“I kind of understand the whole NFC East rivalry between all these teams,” Runyan Jr. said. “It’s tough, gritty football. Watching my dad and Michael go out at it twice a year was always fun, staying up late and watching that battle go down on Monday night and Sunday Night Football. I’m just happy to be a part of it. It was a really special part of my childhood, and I’m excited to go forward and plant my own story.”

The Giants’ offensive line was a disgrace, once again, in 2023. They finished 30th in Pro Football Focus’ run blocking ratings and dead last in pass blocking.

6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers WR, LSU. New York lacks a No. 1 wide receiver who can create his own opportunities. Malik Nabers has great body control down the field. He would be a great complement to what the Giants already have in Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt.

John Michael Schmitz wedding ‘dance’

Around the league

Jourdan Lewis will re-sign with Cowboys | Pro Football Talk

S. Jones - Cowboys' moves unaffected by Dak Prescott cap hit | ESPN.com

Eric Kendricks expected to sign with Cowboys after initially agreeing to terms with 49ers | CBSSports.com

Seahawks trading for Commanders QB Sam Howell, sources say | ESPN.com

LB Bobby Wagner signs with Commanders on 1-year deal | Hogs Haven

Ravens release Odell Beckham Jr. after one season, making wide receiver an unrestricted free agent | CBSSports.com

Dolphins signing CB Kendall Fuller to two-year contract worth up to $16.5 million | NFL.com

NFL investigates Falcons for tampering with Kirk Cousins | Pro Football Talk

Falcons trading QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore | NFL.com

Breaking down the 2024 NFL rule change proposals: From onside kick elimination to trade deadline shift | The Athletic

Colts agree to terms with QB Joe Flacco on one-year contract for $8.7M | NFL.com

Joey Bosa to stay with Chargers after revising contract | Pro Football Talk

Lions extend HC Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes through 2027 | ESPN.com

Titans swoop in, sign Calvin Ridley to four-year, $92M deal, including $50M guaranteed | CBSSports.com

Sheldon Rankins to Bengals after leaving Texans in free agency | Cincy Jungle

NFL Network to televise Arena Football League (AFL), Overtime’s football league (OT7) games this spring | NFL.com

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio