OL Jon Runyan Jr. is ‘Fired up to be a Giant’

While the addition of two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants lineup has been the talk of the town, offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. brings an intriguing background and story to the Giants’ organization.

As a young child, Runyan Jr. witnessed his father, Jon Runyan, a former Pro Bowl tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, going head-to-head against Giants legend and Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. The two rivals faced off against each other 15 times in their careers. Despite his imposing 6-foot-8, 330-pound frame, Runyan was outplayed by Strahan, who registered 14 sacks throughout their matchups.

“Yeah, it’s awesome. My dad and Michael (Strahan), even though on the field they were bitter rivals, after the game, I remember for years and years every year Michael would always be waiting outside the team bus,” Runyan Jr. said. “He and my dad would always chat it up after the games. I would be standing right there. Obviously, at the time, I was a big Eagles fan. Always a huge fan of Michael, even though he and my dad had such hard and physical battles throughout the years. But it’s really awesome. It kind of feels like it’s coming full circle.”

“I know Michael is laughing and feels like he has a leg up on my dad that he was able to pull me here to the Giants. It’s a really awesome moment, and I’m sure Michael is giving my dad a lot of stuff for that. I’m so fired up to be here and be a Giant and be over here in New York.”

At the start of free agency, Runyan Jr received interest from multiple teams but ultimately signed a three-year deal with the Giants, as being close to home was a factor in his decision.

“We kind of had an inclination early on in the process of gathering information,” Runyan Jr. said. “We kind of got a handful of teams that were showing a lot of interest early on and felt like the Giants were definitely at the top of the list. As things went on and Monday morning came along, the Giants and a couple of other teams were early to throw offers in. I was really excited that the Giants really proved to me that they liked me a lot.

“Being close to home, too, my home base is just about an hour and a half from here, so being able to do that, being in New York, a great football city, I’m just so excited to be here. Really excited to be a Giant.”

The Giants knew going into the offseason that improving the offensive line was the number one priority. While the unit surrendered 85 sacks in 2023, Runyan Jr. knows the task and challenge ahead of helping improve the offense up front and what he is focused on helping the organization accomplish in 2024.

“I’m just focused on going forward and building this team and this unit,” Runyan Jr. said. “(Quarterback) Daniel Jones, when he’s on his feet and healthy, he’s a dangerous quarterback and he showed that two years ago. Keeping him on his feet and healthy and run game going, that’s going to start up front, and that’s a big responsibility that you have when you decide to play the offensive line position. We’re going to take a lot of pride in that. We’re going to work hard every day. Just try to get better and do whatever we can to make the Giants team go forward and win the NFC East. That’s the goal and to get into the playoffs.”

With the addition of newly signed offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, Runyan Jr., a former two-time First-team All-Big Ten selection from Michigan, believes that the right pieces are in place upfront and knows the direction the unit must steer toward.

“I think we’ve got some really good pieces here, and it’s going to take a little bit,” Runayn Jr said. It’s only March. Training camp is, however, many months away, but I’m excited to get to work with these guys and get to know them. I feel like we’ve got a good group of guys, and we’ll be ready by the time the season comes around. I think we’ll start really building that toughness, and that edge, like you guys have said, has been missing on the o-line for ten years. That’s the direction this team has to go. It has to start up front with this o-line, and we’re really going to carry that on our backs.”