Film breakdown: Devin Singletary, the Giants’ new chapter at RB

The New York Giants ended an important and somewhat controversial chapter of their legacy by allowing Saquon Barkley to test free agency, where he eventually signed with the Philadelphia Eagles to a three-year, $37.7 million contract, with incentives, and $26 million fully guaranteed.

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll signed a familiar face in Devin Singletary to replace Barkley. The Bills selected Singletary in the third round of 2020 when Schoen and Daboll operated under Brandon Beane in Buffalo. Singletary spent the 2023 season in Houston, where he supplanted Dameon Pierce as the primary running back.

New York signed Singletary to a three-year, $16.5 million contract. The 26-year-old, 5-foot-7, 203-pound back rushed for 2,560 yards (4.6 YPC) through three seasons in Daboll’s offense, with 14 rushing touchdowns. In his career, he has rushed for 4,438 yards and 24 touchdowns; last year with the Houston Texans, he had 986 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He’s a consistent, reliable running back, who, I would argue, is underrated.

He has caught 209 of 256 career passes for 1,411 yards and four touchdowns. Familiarity and production are important, but he must fix his fumbling issues. Singletary has fumbled 14 times throughout his career, but only once with the Texans last season, where he received the most carries of his career (238) and rushed for the most yards of his career (986).

Pro Football Focus had Singletary graded as a bottom-fourth pass protector at the running back position. I reviewed his pass-blocking reps and thought differently. While he allowed seven pressures and was credited for four sacks allowed, his ability to locate defenders through trash, understand his assignments, and his framing were adequate.

Was he perfect? No, but he was better than I anticipated based on the grades. Here’ a video showcasing his ability in pass protection:

A bunch of Devin Singletary pass-blocking reps from 2023.



The are exciting low pickups, but we also see quality scanning and execution vs. twists. He did surrender 7 pressures on 69 pass-blocking reps.



There are a few whiffs at the end of the video, but overall, his

There’s a lot that I appreciate about Singletary’s rushing ability. He is effective inside the tackle box due to excellent patience, good vision, and a low profile that allows him to essentially hide. He allows his blocks to develop and understands how to press the line of scrimmage to force defenders to commit; his quick feet and agility allow him to jump cut away from defenders, and his ability to quickly accelerate - and make defenders miss in space - helped him have 26 rushes of more than 10 yards - the same amount as Barkley in 2023.

He also has solid overall contact balance and does a good job falling through contact for a smaller running back. Here’s a brief video of his skill set and what he will offer the Giants: