NFL free agency: Former Eagles tight end Jack Stoll signs with Giants

The New York Giants snuck in one more piece of free agent business late Thursday night, agreeing to terms with tight end Jack Stoll on a one-year deal.

Stoll, a backup tight end for the Eagles for the past three seasons, has 20 receptions in 50 regular-season games. He played 438 snaps on offense for Philadelphia last season, 38% of the Eagles’ offensive plays. Stoll is a 6-foot-4, 247-pound 26-year-old.

The Giants are awaiting a decision from tight end Darren Waller as to whether he will return for a second season with the team or retire. Regardless of Waller’s decision, the Giants were thin at tight end in 2023 and needed to add depth at the position.

Stoll went undrafted after playing collegiately at Nebraska, but hooked on with the Eagles.

Stoll is an inline tight end, having played 385 snaps inline last season, 518 inline snaps in 2022 and 305 inline snaps in 2021. Stoll is considered one of the premier run-blocking tight ends in football.