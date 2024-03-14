Saquon Barkley to Giants fans: ‘Nothing but love and respect’

Former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley had his opening press conference with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75 million and includes $26 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Barkley was asked about his thoughts on Giants fans and how he felt if any of them were hurt about his departure from the team; here’s his response:

Saquon Barkley on Giants fans pic.twitter.com/u3NmvJXHJf — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) March 14, 2024

Barkley showed compunction about his departure and, as he stated, thought he could have handled the news better on social media. Here are Barkley’s first two tweets after it was clear he was no longer returning to the Giants:

Thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support over the past 6 years… forever grateful! Excited for the next chapter ✌ — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024

— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024

Barkley rushed for 5,325 yards in his career (4.4 yards per attempt) with 37 touchdowns and six fumbles. He averaged 2.98 yards after contact per attempt and secured 295 of 389 passes for 2,177 yards with 12 receiving touchdowns. Barkley’s most productive season was his rookie year when he earned the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. He also made the Pro Bowl twice (2018 & 2022).

There won’t be a consensus among Giants fans on Saquon Barkley’s time in the Big Apple. Although his talented skills were apparent at Penn State, Barkley’s second overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft was, in my opinion, rightfully maligned. New York had one winning season in his tenure, and Barkley suffered through several injuries while on the Giants. Now fans will have to see him twice a year, on a bitter rival.

I won’t begrudge fans for feeling animous, but I will never chastise a player for doing what is best for him and his family. Despite the trials and tribulations, Barkley was a consummate professional with the Giants. He was admired by his teammates, composed and measured when talking with the media, and he took his craft seriously. That, in my opinion, warrants respect.

An interesting developing story is currently underway involving the Eagles' pursuit of Saquon Barkley:

The league will be looking into potential tampering violations involving the Eagles and Saquon Barkley as well as the Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins, per source. Important to note, this is standard for the league to look into such matters. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 14, 2024

Philadelphia categorically denies any wrongdoing that would suggest tampering on their part, but Penn State head coach James Franklin inadvertently suggested otherwise. Franklin intimated that Philadelphia Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman contacted Barkley directly during the “legal tampering” period, which violates the NFL’s rules. Here’s Franklin’s quote:



“For him now to come back and be able to play within the state, in Philadelphia, he said that was one of the first things that Howie said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch to him was not only the Philadelphia Eagles and that but obviously the connection with Penn State and the fan base as well.”

When selling your program goes wrong! NFL teams cannot talk directly with players during the negotiating window if they have an agent, and Barkley does not represent himself. Barkley claims that Philadelphia only contacted his agent, but this story is ongoing and something to monitor over the next few weeks.

Both the Giants and Barkley are turning the page to new chapters. He’ll become one - of the many - faces of the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Giants will look to find their new franchise face; it went from Eli Manning right into Saquon Barkley - who will step up next?