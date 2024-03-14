Should the Giants resign Odell Beckham Jr.?

The New York Giants and Odell Beckham Jr., their 2014 first-round pick, had a tempestuous relationship before former general manager Dave Gettleman traded the star receiver to the Cleveland Browns.

The Baltimore Ravens have released Beckham Jr. and designated him as a post-June 1 cut after the former Giant caught 35 passes for 565 yards with one touchdown in 14 games last season. The 31-year-old missed the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, where Beckham Jr. helped the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.

There were no dull moments when Beckham Jr. was on the Giants. Not only did he take the NFL by storm after his impressive one-handed primetime catch against Dallas, but he ascended to stardom with four 1,000-yard seasons in his first five years. He started his career with 1,450 yards and 35 touchdowns in his first three seasons.

Every time he touched the football, it was a threat to go for six. He was truly a joy to watch. He also had the best whip and nae-nae in the NFL. Not even the ever-fluid Mike Gesicki could compete with Beckham Jr’s dancing skills.

He did, however, have an abusive partnership with the kicking net. He also simulated a dog urinating after cooking, ironically enough, Eagles’ cornerback and newly-signed Giant Jalen Mills for a touchdown in 2017. His feud with Josh Norman seemingly gained negative attention. Still, the interview with ESPN’s Josina Anderson, where he all but threw Eli Manning under the bus, was likely the nail in his coffin for John Mara and Steve Tisch, who had just awarded Beckham Jr. with a five-year, $90 million contract with $65 million guaranteed.

Beckham Jr. was traded to Cleveland during the following offseason for Jabrill Peppers, the 17th overall pick (Dexter Lawrence), and a third-round pick (Oshane Ximines). Given Lawrence's development, it’s difficult to criticize the return.

That confluence of erratic behavior allowed Gettleman to part ways with Beckham Jr. slightly after resigning him to a mega-contract. It’s very important to note, though, that Beckham Jr. was widely loved and respected by his teammates, and some would argue he was wrongly chided.

Beckham Jr. spent much of his time in Cleveland injured. In two and a half seasons, he caught 114 of 210 passes for 1,586 yards with and seven touchdowns. He then spent a half-season with the Rams, missed 2022, and played last year with Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

So, is it wise for the Giants to bring back Beckham? In my opinion, no. Chapters end for a reason; there’s no room for nostalgia for a receiver who, frankly, hasn’t quite been the same since he was traded to Cleveland.

Since leaving the Giants, he’s had sports hernia surgery (2019), several muscle pulls, a pedal toe sprain (2020), and two torn ACLs (2019 & Super Bowl, 2021 season). He hasn’t averaged more than 1.81 yards per route run since 2019. He did a great job filling in for an injured Robert Woods in 2021 on the Rams, but that, too, was a torn ACL ago.

I wish Beckham the best, but I don’t believe the Giants are best suited to add their former receiver. I’m unsure of his market with other receivers like Mike Williams (Chargers) available as well, but adding a more reliable and consistent receiving threat should be on the Giants' radar if they do intend to sign a veteran receiver.