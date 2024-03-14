New Giants’ OL Jermaine Eluemunor can’t contain his excitement

Jermaine Eluemunor, newly-signed offensive lineman for the New York Giants, has been blasting his excitement all over social media since agreeing to terms with the team on Tuesday.

Some examples:

I’m excited AF to be a @Giants cannot wait to get started and help this team in anyway I can y’all won’t regret it I promise — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) March 11, 2024

My excitement to be a Giant comes from 2 things. 1. It’s the freaking Giants who wouldn’t want to play for one of the biggest most well known teams in the world and 2. It’s the Freaking New York Giants. Hope that answers y’all’s questions, see you all soon! — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) March 13, 2024

Woke up this morning and it finally hit me that I get to play for the freaking Giants. Man I’m so damn excited to put that beautiful blue helmet on Can’t wait! — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) March 12, 2024

Why is Eluemuor so fired up to play for a team that went 6-11 last season and has won one playoff game since winning the 2011 Super Bowl?

“I grew up in Jersey when I moved from London. The first team I ever saw play football was the Giants. And that helmet and that uniform just sticks out to me,” he said. “For me, coming here to this franchise was always a dream. And you say they haven’t won that much, but I’ve watched them a number of times and who knows? Maybe I’m the missing piece helping them get towards that.

“My goal here is to help them win and, you know, be on the offensive line and protect Daniel and open up holes for the running backs and, you know, let the receivers catch the balls down the field and do my job.”

There are other things that have Eluemunor fired up about donning a Giants’ jersey. Like wearing Osi Umenyiora’s No. 72 jersey. Back to Eluemunor’s social media:

72 is going to look absolutely amazing in Blue, I appreciate all the love @Giants fans. Thank you for welcoming me — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) March 12, 2024

Eluemunor actually reached out to Umenyiora to ask if he could wear the No. 72, and got the former Giant defensive end’s blessing.

“They asked me if I wanted to wear 72, but I knew the history behind it and the player that wore it and really represented that number well for the Giants,” Eluemunor said. “So I asked him about it and he was like absolutely, do your thing. The only thing I gotta do, I made a promise to him that I made sure I played at an extremely high level for him and try to match his energy on the field.”

Before taking number 72 with the Giants, Jermaine Eluemunor reached out to Osi Umenyiora to get his blessing to wear the number



"I made a promise to him that I'll play at an extremely high level" pic.twitter.com/eqT0LoMCcn — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) March 14, 2024

Finally, Eluemunor is excited about rejoining Giants’ offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo. Eluemunor was with the New England Patriots when Bricillo was an assistant under renowned offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, and for the last two seasons when Bricillo was offensive line coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

“My best two years came under Carm,” Eluemunor said. “To have someone like Carm who just believes in you, is going to go to war for you and is going to go to bat for you in that room up there, and is going to give you tough love but also do what needs to be done and help you in ways that you need to be helped. That goes a long way.

“I’ve been around the league long enough to know that not every team is blessed to have a o-line coach that is gonna be his technical and as him and knows the things that he knows. He got to study under one of the best line coaches, if not the best line coach to ever coach in the NFL with Dante Scarnecchia. To have that experience that’s, that’s huge.”

What did Eluemunor, and Bricillo, learn from Scarnecchia?

“I think that with Scar, what his main lesson was, if you give me everything you have, I’ll handle the rest and I will do everything that needs to be done to help you be as successful as possible, keep you in the league as long as you can and just do everything I can for you,” he said. “I think that’s the same thing as offensive linemen. You have to be able to give everything you have every single day. Some days are gonna suck, some days you’re gonna wake up sore, beat up, can’t really walk great. Your ankle’s swollen, your knee is swollen, your hands hurt, your fingers are all messed up. But, you gotta have that dog inside of you to be like, all right, look, today’s probably gonna suck, but I’m gonna give you everything I have and if I do that, then I got better.”

Eluemunor said he and Bricillo have grown together.

“Me and Carm have really grown together in the league,” he said. “My and Carm, our progression has been similar, him as a coach, me as a player.

“It’s just having that trust in him and that belief that if I give him everything I have, he’s gonna give me everything he has and he’s gonna coach me hard, he’s gonna love me harder and I’m gonna go out there and do everything I can to just show how good of a coach Carm is. And I think that Carm has gotten a lot better as a coach over the last couple years because he’s really started to believe in himself and know that he’s a talented coach and he can really coach people and help them improve their game.”

Eluemunor has played every position on the line except center. What will his role with the Giants be? Will he take Evan Neal’s job at right tackle? Be the swing tackle? Be a starting guard who perhaps slides out to right tackle if Neal’s third season looks like his first two in the NFL?

“That’s one thing that’s helped me get to this position right now is my versatility. I’ve played left tackle, left guard, right guard, right tackle. We have a really good left tackle. Evan Neal’s a really good player, in my opinion. I think he has a lot of potential. I’m really excited to play with [Jon] Runyan and JMS [John Michael Schmitz],” he said. “I play wherever I’m needed. That’s my thing. And I feel like that’s what’s helped me stay in the league this long. And like I said, get to the position that I’m just really versatile. So wherever I’m needed and wherever helps his team win is where I’m gonna be.”