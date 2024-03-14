NFL to investigate illegal tampering accusation vs. Eagles in Saquon Barkley pursuit

The NFL will investigate potential tampering violations by the Philadelphia Eagles in their free agent pursuit of former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Along with the Barkley/Eagles situation, the league will also look into the pursuit of quarterback Kirk Cousins by the Atlanta Falcons.

Russini said it is “standard for the league to look into such matters.”

Penn State coach James Franklin, Barkley’s collegiate head coach, stirred the pot when he indicated that Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman had spoken directly to Barkley before signing him to a three-year, $37.75 million contract with $26 million guaranteed. During the free agency negotiating window, commonly called the legal tampering window, teams are only allowed to speak with players’ agents, not directly with players.

“He said that was one of the first things that Howie said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch,” Franklin had said. “Not only the Philadelphia Eagles and that that but also the connection with Penn State and the fan base as well. So just a really cool opportunity.”

The Eagles have denied direct contact with Barkley.

The Kansas City Chiefs were stripped of a third-round pick in 2016 for having improper communication with former Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin during a free agent pursuit.