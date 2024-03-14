Are the Giants the best draft fit for QB Spencer Rattler?

Are the New York Giants the best fit for South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler in the 2024 NFL Draft? Jordan Reid of ESPN [subscriber only] thinks so.

In a piece ranking his top 13 quarterbacks in the 2024 draft class, Reid has Rattler at No. 7 and lists the Giants as his potential fit. Reid sees Rattler as a late-Day 2 or early-Day 3 selection. The Giants have pick No. 47 in the middle of Round 2 and pick No. 70 early in Round 3. The also have pick No. 107 at the top of Round 4.

Reid sais that an NFC scout told him “If I’m taking a shot on a third- or fourth-round guy, he’d be it.”

Reid summarized Rattler this way:

Where he excels: Rattler was among the best QBs in the SEC despite the team’s 5-7 record. Watch the tape from his season-opening performance against North Carolina. Yes, he was sacked nine times, but he finished that game 30-of-39 (76.9%) for 353 passing yards. Then he had a strong first half on the road against top-ranked Georgia two weeks later, going 16-of-18 for 152 yards and a touchdown pass to help the Gamecocks to a 14-3 halftime lead. (One of the best teams in the country eventually came back, though.) When Rattler is protected, he has excelled. He looked like a more decisive and consistent player this past season. With B-level arm strength to drive the ball, his confidence and comfort in the South Carolina scheme put him back on the draft radar. Rattler finished with 3,186 yards, 19 touchdown throws and 8 interceptions. Where he needs work: The South Carolina offensive line struggled to find continuity, leaving Rattler pressured at a high rate (38.5% of dropbacks, 26th-most in the FBS) and taking 40 sacks (fourth-most in the FBS). And while he completed 54.1% of his passes under pressure (eighth best), he missed opportunities to get the ball out quicker by simply hitting hot reads or built-in routes to avoid incoming pressure.

Rattler, a few years ago considered a player who could be the first overall pick, could make sense for the Giants. If GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll prefer to add a play-making wide receiver like Malik Nabers of LSU or Rome Odunze of Washington at the top of the draft and add a developmental quarterback who could give them a long-term option n 2025 or beyond a swing at Rattler seems like a viable option.