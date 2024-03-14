2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

The New York Giants are going to be changing up their defensive scheme and philosophy in 2024. There will obviously be an adjustment period, but it has the advantage of not placing quite as high a premium on athleticism in the secondary as the more aggressive schemes the Giants have used over the last two years.

Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa does happen to be a great athlete, in addition to having the skill set to play in a zone-based scheme. However, he’s flying a bit below the radar after a hamstring injury kept him from working out at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Could that make Tampa a good value as the Giants build for their new defense?

Prospect: T.J. Tampa (2)

Games Watched: vs. Iowa (2023), vs. Oklahoma (2023), vs. Kansas (2023)

Red Flags: Hamstring (2024)

Measurables

Strengths

Athleticism

Foot quickness

Hip fluidity

Length

Eye discipline

Off coverage play

T.J. Tampa is a long, athletic, and disruptive cornerback.

Tampa has good length for the position at 6-foot ⅞ inches with 32-inch arms. Likewise, he has great quickness, agility, and lower-body fluidity, allowing him to make full use of his length as a defender. Tampa is at his best in off coverage using his awareness and quickness to make great breaks on the ball. He has a very quick downhill trigger, with his burst and length maximizing his effective range.

Tampa is a disciplined defender who understands passing concepts as well as coverage rules. He does a good job of reading quarterbacks eyes as well as picking up and passing off receivers who pass through his zone of responsibility.

He also has very fluid hips and great movement skills. He’s able to stay with receivers throughout their routes, as well as avoid schemed traffic. Tampa also gives great effort in pursuit and has enough speed to run down offensive players from across the field.

Tampa’s length, burst, and reactions allow him to be disruptive at the catch point, and he excels in preventing receptions in zone or off-man coverage.

Weaknesses

Play strength

Tackling

Ball production

Tampa is a great athlete who plays well in off coverage. However, he has issues with his play strength, tackling, and turning the ball over – all of which are important for off-coverage corners.

Tampa has a long, but slight, frame and he doesn’t have as much mass as similarly-sized cornerbacks. That shows itself when he has to match strength against strength with offensive players.

He can struggle to get off blocks around the line of scrimmage, limiting his ability to make plays in the run game. Likewise, he has a hard time getting ball carriers on the ground. Tampa takes solid angles to the ball, but he doesn’t really break down and deliver hits to offensive players. Instead, he looks to use his length as a drag-down tackler. Likewise, he can get grabby or struggle to match up with offensive players in man coverage.

Finally, he only has three interceptions over his 37 games at Iowa State (two of which came last season). He was often in off-coverage and made great breaks on the ball, but he came away with passes defensed rather than takeaways. Teams will need to judge whether that was a function of how he was used and how he was coached or if he doesn’t have the skills to be a ballhawk.

Game Tape

Projection

T.J. Tampa will be best in a defense that primarily runs zone or off-man coverages, and projects to be a starter at some point in his rookie contract.

He has great awareness and football IQ, as well as the requisite length, closing burst, agility, and quickness to excel in those schemes. Considering how many teams are transitioning to Cover-4 based defenses, that bodes well for him.

Tampa has the traits to play in man or press-man coverages, however his lack of play strength can lead to him getting grabby in tight coverage. Instead, he’s probably better used in pattern-matching rules such as “Man Only Deep”, which let him use his feet and hips without being exclusively in man coverage.

Teams that do run a high rate of aggressive man coverage may want to focus on other corners, but Tampa’s fluidity and quickness will be prized by teams looking to contain high-powered spread offenses.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes.

Final Word: A good Day 2 value.