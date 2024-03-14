The Giants’ quarterback soap opera continues to spin

The ‘what will the New York Giants do at quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft?’ soap opera continues to be a ‘can’t miss’ drama in the buildup to next month’s big event.

A week ago we had the “completely done” with Daniel Jones and “buyer’s remorse” over his four-year, $160 million contract episodes.

In the last couple of days, there have been fresh episodes.

We suddenly appear to be in the “real concerns” about Jones’ health stage of the drama. That, really is a re-run of something that has been a topic of discussion for months now.

Judy Battista of NFL Network dropped some pearls of wisdom before the Giants added Drew Lock to their quarterback room.

“This is a moment where the Giants have to consider their big-picture plans at quarterback because not only did Daniel Jones not play well when he played last year, there are real concerns about his durability.”

That is hardly a news flash. Jones has had two neck injuries and a torn ACL since 2021. Everybody knows that. Everybody knows that’s not good, and that the Giants need to factor that into their decision-making.

Battista also spoke about the Jones’ contract and how the Giants have a long-term decision to make at quarterback beyond 2024. Again, not news.

We know the drill. Go quarterback at No. 6 or higher and hope to red-shirt that quarterback for a year? Trade down? Grab a much-needed play-making wide receiver at No. 6 and, maybe, a Spencer Rattler-type quarterback later?

Then, former NFL GM Michael Lombardi said on his ‘GM Shuffle Podcast’ (h/t to Pat Leonard) that the rosy public picture Giants’ GM Joe Schoen has been painting about Jones’ recovery from ACL surgery might not be the case. The remark below is Lombardi talking about why the Giants might have had some degree of interest in Russell Wilson:

“The Giants I think were interested because I’m not sure Daniel Jones is 100% healthy. It’s kind of behind schedule on that.”

Is there truth in what Lombardi said about Jones’ recovery? Possible, but we won’t really know until we see where things stand once we get to training camp.

So, to summarize there are concerns about Jones’ health on a variety of fronts. Who knew?

Next, we had the ‘Signing Drew Lock changes the Giants’ draft plans’ episode.

There are some who have espoused the belief that signing Lock takes the Giants out of the quarterback hunt at No. 6 in the draft. My view? That’s nonsense. Since the Lock signing I have talked to several people who agree with me that Lock’s presence on the roster should not change whatever draft decision the Giants ultimately make.

Why would signing Lock, who has now reached journeyman status, to a one-year, $5 million contract remove the possibility that the Giants could take a quarterback with their first pick? It shouldn’t.

It is absolutely possible that the Giants pass on quarterback in Round 1. If they do, I don’t think it will have anything to do with Lock. I don’t think it will have anything to do with having to carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. Or, potentially having to try to pass Tommy DeVito through waivers to the practice squad.

It will be because whoever they take they believe will be worth it, and they think they can handle quarterback another way. Later in the draft, perhaps. Or, perhaps in the 2025 offseason.

Finally, we have the latest installment of a generically titled episode we will call ‘The Giants are thinking about trading up for a quarterback.’ This ia sort of a re-run because it’s not the first time we have heard it. This time, it’s Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated saying the Giants have talked to the teams above them to find out what it would cost to move up from No. 6.

According to @AlbertBreer, the Giants have inquired with teams for a potential tradeup into the Top 3 for a quarterback and seeing what it might take to get there. #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/tUbIEnOygP — WBG84 (@WBG84) March 13, 2024

Breer said the Giants are taking “a very Buffalo-ish” approach to building their roster. No surprise. Schoen and coach Brian Daboll came Buffalo, where they watched the way GM Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott built that floundering team into an annual contender.

Breer referenced “massive investment in the premium positions.”

The Giants check that box, especially on both lines. Breer’s thinking is that the Giants are now “in position to go and support a young quarterback.”

Which leads back to the draft.

“They are one of the teams that inquired with teams in the top three about a move up. Doesn’t mean it’s gonna happen, but they’ve inquired about doing that. I think they’re looking at all of their options at quarterback now, and I think that if the right opportunity comes along they are in position to take the young quarterback now.”

Exactly. The Giants have done their due diligence on the potential of trading up, which is what they are supposed to do. It would be malpractice if they didn’t. Whether they make that move up or not, we will know in about six weeks.

Stay tuned for plenty more episodes of this soap opera to come until we get to the late April season finale.