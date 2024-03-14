Giants news, 3/14: Brian Burns, Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

As a result of that injury, plus the fact that Jones suffered his second neck injury in three years prior to the torn ACL, Judy Battista of the NFL Network thinks there is some concern on the Giants’ behalf regarding Jones’s durability.

“This is a moment where the Giants have to consider their big-picture plans at quarterback because not only did Daniel Jones not play well when he played last year, but there are real concerns about his durability,” Battista said. “He’s coming off the ACL right now. He’s had two neck injuries, so you have to worry about Daniel Jones’s health. “Will they draft a quarterback? Don’t forget Daniel Jones’s contract is structured so the Giants can get out of it after the 2024 season. So they’re going to have a decision to make at quarterback after this season anyway.”

Oddsmakers at DraftKings have a new clear favorite to select the Michigan Man, making the Kirk Cousins-less Vikings the leader with +180 odds at DraftKings. There’s also the Giants (+350), whose February odds were more than 20/1, but they now have the second-best odds to bring in McCarthy, probably having first dibs with the No. 6 pick.

While DeVito, who was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent last offseason, is under contract for 2024, it isn’t clear whether the Giants would want to carry three quarterbacks, and if they did, whether that would mean it would be because they’ve selected one in the NFL draft next month.

THE WILD CARD: New York Giants

The Giants have Daniel Jones under contract for another three seasons, but 2024 is the last year they are really tied to him. The former sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft earned PFF grades above 70.0 in all three seasons between 2020 and 2022, but he has yet to show that he can be that franchise quarterback.

Fields earned a 74.6 PFF grade in 2023 and has earned rushing grades of 84.0 or better in each of the past two seasons, which would be a nice fit for a Brian Daboll offense with the Giants.

A new Big 3 in New York

Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux combined in 2023:



148 QB Pressures

23.5 sacks



pic.twitter.com/KCnCvK4H9g — PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) March 13, 2024

6. New York Giants: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan. I can't see Joe Schoen leaving this first round without a quarterback. McCarthy has sky-high upside and will be a coveted dude at this spot in the draft.

