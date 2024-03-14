Giants news, 3/14: Brian Burns, Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Other Giant observations
Giants Have “Real Concerns” About Daniel Jones’s Durability, Claims Report | Sports Illustrated
As a result of that injury, plus the fact that Jones suffered his second neck injury in three years prior to the torn ACL, Judy Battista of the NFL Network thinks there is some concern on the Giants’ behalf regarding Jones’s durability.
“This is a moment where the Giants have to consider their big-picture plans at quarterback because not only did Daniel Jones not play well when he played last year, but there are real concerns about his durability,” Battista said. “He’s coming off the ACL right now. He’s had two neck injuries, so you have to worry about Daniel Jones’s health. “Will they draft a quarterback? Don’t forget Daniel Jones’s contract is structured so the Giants can get out of it after the 2024 season. So they’re going to have a decision to make at quarterback after this season anyway.”
2024 NFL Draft odds: Vikings favored for J.J. McCarthy | New York Post
Oddsmakers at DraftKings have a new clear favorite to select the Michigan Man, making the Kirk Cousins-less Vikings the leader with +180 odds at DraftKings. There’s also the Giants (+350), whose February odds were more than 20/1, but they now have the second-best odds to bring in McCarthy, probably having first dibs with the No. 6 pick.
Tommy DeVito’s Giants run may be over with Drew Lock contract | New York Post
While DeVito, who was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent last offseason, is under contract for 2024, it isn’t clear whether the Giants would want to carry three quarterbacks, and if they did, whether that would mean it would be because they’ve selected one in the NFL draft next month.
What next for QB Justin Fields: Landing spots and options after trade market cools | PFF
THE WILD CARD: New York Giants
The Giants have Daniel Jones under contract for another three seasons, but 2024 is the last year they are really tied to him. The former sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft earned PFF grades above 70.0 in all three seasons between 2020 and 2022, but he has yet to show that he can be that franchise quarterback.
Fields earned a 74.6 PFF grade in 2023 and has earned rushing grades of 84.0 or better in each of the past two seasons, which would be a nice fit for a Brian Daboll offense with the Giants.
A new Big 3 in New York
Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux combined in 2023:— PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) March 13, 2024
148 QB Pressures
23.5 sacks
2024 NFL Mock Draft: AFC team moves up for defensive help | CBSSports.com
6. New York Giants: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan. I can't see Joe Schoen leaving this first round without a quarterback. McCarthy has sky-high upside and will be a coveted dude at this spot in the draft.
