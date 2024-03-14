Film study: The ceiling and floor of new Giants’ backup QB Drew Lock

The New York Giants signed former Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock to a one-year, $5 million guaranteed contract on Wednesday. GM Joe Schoen was going to invest in the quarterback position this offseason - and he may not be done. Replacing Tyrod Taylor with Daniel Jones perhaps on the shelf was inevitable, and the Giants could have done worse than Lock.

The Seahawks acquired Lock in the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade before the start of the 2022 season. Lock battled Geno Smith for the starting role and ultimately lost. He didn’t see the field until last season in Week 4 against the Giants; he appeared in three other games, starting two of them, in the 2023 season.

Lock had 85 dropbacks, 76 passing attempts, and 48 completions for a completion rate of 63.2% in 2023. He threw for 543 yards (7.1 yards per attempt) with three touchdowns and three interceptions. In his career, Lock completed 59.7% of his passes for 5,283 yards with 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

He also has 299 yards on the ground with five rushing touchdowns in his career. Lock is a solid athlete at the quarterback position who did a good job maneuvering around the pocket in his limited snaps last season.

I watched all of Lock’s 2023 passing attempts. He flashed precision, touch, big-time throws, impressive pocket management, and the necessary arm strength to target every inch of the field - when his mechanics were fundamentally sound.

Despite showing glimpses of anticipatory throwing, Lock is often late with the football. His accuracy and lower-body throwing mechanics are inconsistent. He has dubious decision-making and took unnecessary precarious risks with the football. Although I was impressed with how he handled pressure as it was better than I remembered from his days in Denver.

I break down plenty of his plays, and what he offers the Giants, in the video below: