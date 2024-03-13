‘Giddy’ Brian Burns is ‘ready to get to work’ with Giants

New York Giants’ fans are excited to what Brian Burns, acquired Monday via trade from the Carolina Panthers, and Kayvon Thibodeaux can accomplish together as bookend edge defenders for the Giants.

Burns, who met New York media via Zoom for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, is also excited about the possibilities.

“We’re definitely going to push each other because he’s very talented, as am I. I think we’re going to make each other a lot better, honestly,” Burns said.

“I definitely think we can complement each other. I feel like he can teach me some things, I can teach him some things.”

Burns knows Thibodeaux a little because he was Thibodeaux’s host when Thibodeaux took a recruiting visit to Florida State before choosing Oregon. He met Giants’ star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence when they played in a high school All-American game.

Burns, 25, said the Giants have “a lot of young pieces on defense” and the possibilities are exciting.

“Looking across the defense I see a lot of talent. I feel like we can grow together. We make each other better.

“I’ve had that similar experience in Carolina. There were some young guys I was with for three, four years and we got so tight. I think we can definitely do that here with all of us being young and talented.”

Burns said he still hasn’t completely processed being traded from the Panthers, where he spent five seasons after being selected 16th overall — one pick before Lawrence — in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“Right now the moment’s still a little surreal ... Right now I’m kinda overtaken with a lot of emotions,” he said. “Right now I’m kinda all over the place. A little giddy.”

What are the Giants getting in Burns? Here is his self-scouting report:

“They’re getting somebody that’s coming to work. I’ll always be professional, I’ll always be a pro, that’s number one. I’m coming to work. I’m relentless. They’re getting a playmaker. They’re getting a guy that’s going to really enjoy the process,” he said.

“I really take a lot of pride in getting better. I really feel like I can learn from a lot of cats, especially on this team. I’m a team guy, always been a team guy. I’m a natural leader, and I’m just ready to get to work here. Ready to get with these guys.”