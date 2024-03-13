2024 NFL Draft pro day tracker: Who are the Giants watching?

There’s a lot going on around the NFL despite the fact that we’re in the “off season”. The process leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft is churning along, and the New York Giants have already had a hectic start to the 2024 free agency period.

But now that the news around free agency has died down a bit, it’s time to turn our attention back to the upcoming draft. NFL front office personnel, coaches, and scouts are now pinballing around the country as schools put on their pro days.

Obviously, every team will try to get eyes on every prospect and we probably shouldn’t overreact to any individual piece of news, as Daniel Jeremiah cautions.

Don’t read too much into which coaches/GMs show up at pro days. QB needy teams will do private workouts with all of the top tier QBs — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 13, 2024

However, we can track where the Giants are showing up in force to get closer looks at prospects. That might give us some idea as to what positions they’re considering targeting in April.

Pro day schedule

Monday, March 4

Ball State Cardinals

Tuesday, March 5

Indiana Hoosiers

Wednesday, March 6

Northwestern Wildcats

Thursday, March 7

Northern Illinois Huskies

Purdue Boilermakers

Friday, March 8

Illinois Fighting Illini

Monday, March 11

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Oregon State Beavers

Western Michigan Broncos - EDGE Marshawn Kneeland met with the Giants after his workout [Tony Pauline]

Tuesday, March 12

Central Michigan Chippewas

Oklahoma Sooners - Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo was in attendance [Jim Nagy]

Oregon Ducks

South Carolina Gamecocks- The Giants had “decision makers” on hand, and put cornerback Marcellas Dial through a separate after South Carolina’s pro day wrapped up. [Tony Pauline]

Wednesday, March 13

Air Force Falcons

Arizona State Sun Devils

Arkansas Razorbacks

Georgia Bulldogs - A Giants’ defensive backs coach was on-hand (unknown if it was Jerome Henderson or Michael Treier) [Jim Nagy]

Michigan State Spartans

Thursday, March 14

Arizona Wildcats

Buffalo Bulls

Clemson Tigers

Colorado Buffaloes

Eastern Michigan Eagles

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Friday, March 15

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Kennesaw State Owls

Nevada Wolfpack

Penn State Nittany Lions

UCLA Bruins

Wisconsin Badgers

Monday, March 18

Colorado State Rams

Florida International Panthers

Fresno State Bulldogs

Georgia State Panthers

Iowa Hawkeyes

Kent State Golden Flashes

Miami Hurricanes

Syracuse Orange

Troy Trojans

UTSA Roadrunners

Tuesday, March 19

Army Black Knights

Bowling Green Falcons

Florida Atlantic Owls

James Madison Dukes

Sam Houston State Bearkats

San Diego State Aztecs

South Alabama Jaguars

Texas A&M Aggies

Toledo Rockets

Wyoming Cowboys

Wednesday, March 20

Akron Zips

Alabama Crimson Tide

Liberty Flames

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Ohio State Buckeyes

Texas Longhorns

Texas State Bobcats

UConn Huskies

USC Trojans

USF Bulls

Virginia Cavaliers

Thursday, March 21

Cal Golden Bears

Florida Gators

Miami (OH) Redhawks

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Ohio Bobcats

Rice Owls

Stanford Cardinal

UAB Blazers

Utah Utes

Virginia Tech Hokies

Friday, March 22

Auburn Tigers

Boston College Eagles

Florida State Seminoles

Kentucky Wildcats

Michigan Wolverines

Missouri Tigers

Old Dominion Monarchs

Utah State Aggies

Monday, March 25

Appalachian State Mountaineers

Charlotte 49ers

Georgia Southern Eagles

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

New Mexico State Aggies

SMU Mustangs

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Temple Owls

UNLV Rebels

Vanderbilt Commodores

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Tuesday, March 26

Boise State Broncos

East Carolina Pirates

Louisville Cardinals

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Mississippi State Bulldogs

N.C. State Wolfpack

North Texas Mean Green

Tulane Green Wave

UMass Minutemen

UTEP Miners

Wednesday, March 27

LSU Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels

Pitt Panthers

Tennessee Volunteers

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Washington State Cougars

Thursday, March 28

Arkansas State Red Wolves

Big 12 Pro Days Part 1

Duke Blue Devils

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Marshall Thundering Herd

Memphis Tigers

North Carolina Tar Heels

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Washington Huskies

Friday, March 29

Maryland Terrapins

Saturday, March 30

Big 12 Pro Days Part 2