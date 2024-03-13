2024 NFL Draft pro day tracker: Who are the Giants watching?

There’s a lot going on around the NFL despite the fact that we’re in the “off season”. The process leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft is churning along, and the New York Giants have already had a hectic start to the 2024 free agency period.
But now that the news around free agency has died down a bit, it’s time to turn our attention back to the upcoming draft. NFL front office personnel, coaches, and scouts are now pinballing around the country as schools put on their pro days.
Obviously, every team will try to get eyes on every prospect and we probably shouldn’t overreact to any individual piece of news, as Daniel Jeremiah cautions.
Don’t read too much into which coaches/GMs show up at pro days. QB needy teams will do private workouts with all of the top tier QBs— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 13, 2024
However, we can track where the Giants are showing up in force to get closer looks at prospects. That might give us some idea as to what positions they’re considering targeting in April.
Pro day schedule
Monday, March 4
Ball State Cardinals
Tuesday, March 5
Wednesday, March 6
Thursday, March 7
Northern Illinois Huskies
Friday, March 8
Monday, March 11
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Oregon State Beavers
- Western Michigan Broncos - EDGE Marshawn Kneeland met with the Giants after his workout [Tony Pauline]
Tuesday, March 12
Central Michigan Chippewas
- Oklahoma Sooners - Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo was in attendance [Jim Nagy]
- South Carolina Gamecocks- The Giants had “decision makers” on hand, and put cornerback Marcellas Dial through a separate after South Carolina’s pro day wrapped up. [Tony Pauline]
Wednesday, March 13
Air Force Falcons
Arizona State Sun Devils
Arkansas Razorbacks
- Georgia Bulldogs - A Giants’ defensive backs coach was on-hand (unknown if it was Jerome Henderson or Michael Treier) [Jim Nagy]
Thursday, March 14
Arizona Wildcats
Buffalo Bulls
Clemson Tigers
Colorado Buffaloes
Eastern Michigan Eagles
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Friday, March 15
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Kennesaw State Owls
Nevada Wolfpack
Penn State Nittany Lions
UCLA Bruins
Wisconsin Badgers
Monday, March 18
Colorado State Rams
Florida International Panthers
Fresno State Bulldogs
Georgia State Panthers
Iowa Hawkeyes
Kent State Golden Flashes
Miami Hurricanes
Syracuse Orange
Troy Trojans
UTSA Roadrunners
Tuesday, March 19
Army Black Knights
Bowling Green Falcons
Florida Atlantic Owls
James Madison Dukes
Sam Houston State Bearkats
San Diego State Aztecs
South Alabama Jaguars
Texas A&M Aggies
Toledo Rockets
Wyoming Cowboys
Wednesday, March 20
Akron Zips
Alabama Crimson Tide
Liberty Flames
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Ohio State Buckeyes
Texas Longhorns
Texas State Bobcats
UConn Huskies
USC Trojans
USF Bulls
Virginia Cavaliers
Thursday, March 21
Cal Golden Bears
Florida Gators
Miami (OH) Redhawks
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ohio Bobcats
Rice Owls
Stanford Cardinal
UAB Blazers
Utah Utes
Virginia Tech Hokies
Friday, March 22
Auburn Tigers
Boston College Eagles
Florida State Seminoles
Kentucky Wildcats
Michigan Wolverines
Missouri Tigers
Old Dominion Monarchs
Utah State Aggies
Monday, March 25
Appalachian State Mountaineers
Charlotte 49ers
Georgia Southern Eagles
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns
New Mexico State Aggies
SMU Mustangs
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Temple Owls
UNLV Rebels
Vanderbilt Commodores
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Tuesday, March 26
Boise State Broncos
East Carolina Pirates
Louisville Cardinals
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Mississippi State Bulldogs
N.C. State Wolfpack
North Texas Mean Green
Tulane Green Wave
UMass Minutemen
UTEP Miners
Wednesday, March 27
LSU Tigers
Ole Miss Rebels
Pitt Panthers
Tennessee Volunteers
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Washington State Cougars
Thursday, March 28
Arkansas State Red Wolves
Big 12 Pro Days Part 1
Duke Blue Devils
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Marshall Thundering Herd
Memphis Tigers
North Carolina Tar Heels
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Washington Huskies
Friday, March 29
Saturday, March 30
Big 12 Pro Days Part 2
