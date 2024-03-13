 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2024 NFL Draft pro day tracker: Who are the Giants watching?

Tracking the Giants’ moves on the Pro Day circuit

By Chris Pflum
/ new
New York Giants Offseason Workout Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

There’s a lot going on around the NFL despite the fact that we’re in the “off season”. The process leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft is churning along, and the New York Giants have already had a hectic start to the 2024 free agency period.

But now that the news around free agency has died down a bit, it’s time to turn our attention back to the upcoming draft. NFL front office personnel, coaches, and scouts are now pinballing around the country as schools put on their pro days.

Obviously, every team will try to get eyes on every prospect and we probably shouldn’t overreact to any individual piece of news, as Daniel Jeremiah cautions.

However, we can track where the Giants are showing up in force to get closer looks at prospects. That might give us some idea as to what positions they’re considering targeting in April.

Pro day schedule

Monday, March 4

Ball State Cardinals

Tuesday, March 5

Indiana Hoosiers

Wednesday, March 6

Northwestern Wildcats

Thursday, March 7

Northern Illinois Huskies

Purdue Boilermakers

Friday, March 8

Illinois Fighting Illini

Monday, March 11

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Oregon State Beavers

  • Western Michigan Broncos - EDGE Marshawn Kneeland met with the Giants after his workout [Tony Pauline]

Tuesday, March 12

Central Michigan Chippewas

Oregon Ducks

  • South Carolina Gamecocks- The Giants had “decision makers” on hand, and put cornerback Marcellas Dial through a separate after South Carolina’s pro day wrapped up. [Tony Pauline]

Wednesday, March 13

Air Force Falcons
Arizona State Sun Devils
Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Georgia Bulldogs - A Giants’ defensive backs coach was on-hand (unknown if it was Jerome Henderson or Michael Treier) [Jim Nagy]

Michigan State Spartans

Thursday, March 14

Arizona Wildcats
Buffalo Bulls
Clemson Tigers
Colorado Buffaloes
Eastern Michigan Eagles
Minnesota Golden Gophers

Friday, March 15

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Kennesaw State Owls
Nevada Wolfpack
Penn State Nittany Lions
UCLA Bruins
Wisconsin Badgers

Monday, March 18

Colorado State Rams
Florida International Panthers
Fresno State Bulldogs
Georgia State Panthers
Iowa Hawkeyes
Kent State Golden Flashes
Miami Hurricanes
Syracuse Orange
Troy Trojans
UTSA Roadrunners

Tuesday, March 19

Army Black Knights
Bowling Green Falcons
Florida Atlantic Owls
James Madison Dukes
Sam Houston State Bearkats
San Diego State Aztecs
South Alabama Jaguars
Texas A&M Aggies
Toledo Rockets
Wyoming Cowboys

Wednesday, March 20

Akron Zips
Alabama Crimson Tide
Liberty Flames
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Ohio State Buckeyes
Texas Longhorns
Texas State Bobcats
UConn Huskies
USC Trojans
USF Bulls
Virginia Cavaliers

Thursday, March 21

Cal Golden Bears
Florida Gators
Miami (OH) Redhawks
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ohio Bobcats
Rice Owls
Stanford Cardinal
UAB Blazers
Utah Utes
Virginia Tech Hokies

Friday, March 22

Auburn Tigers
Boston College Eagles
Florida State Seminoles
Kentucky Wildcats
Michigan Wolverines
Missouri Tigers
Old Dominion Monarchs
Utah State Aggies

Monday, March 25

Appalachian State Mountaineers
Charlotte 49ers
Georgia Southern Eagles
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns
New Mexico State Aggies
SMU Mustangs
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Temple Owls
UNLV Rebels
Vanderbilt Commodores
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Tuesday, March 26

Boise State Broncos
East Carolina Pirates
Louisville Cardinals
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Mississippi State Bulldogs
N.C. State Wolfpack
North Texas Mean Green
Tulane Green Wave
UMass Minutemen
UTEP Miners

Wednesday, March 27

LSU Tigers
Ole Miss Rebels
Pitt Panthers
Tennessee Volunteers
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Washington State Cougars

Thursday, March 28

Arkansas State Red Wolves
Big 12 Pro Days Part 1
Duke Blue Devils
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Marshall Thundering Herd
Memphis Tigers
North Carolina Tar Heels
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Washington Huskies

Friday, March 29

Maryland Terrapins

Saturday, March 30

Big 12 Pro Days Part 2

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Big Blue View Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Giants news from Big Blue View