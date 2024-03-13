Objectively, the Giants are doing well in free agency so far

The New York Giants have been fairly active during the “legal tampering” period of NFL free agency this year. We all have our own opinions of the players they have added and lost, some of them rational, some emotional. The Giants have improved the offensive line...no, they just added mediocre players and missed out on the best free agent OLs. The Giants added an elite pass rusher...no, he’s good but not worth the money they’re paying him. The Giants let their best offensive player leave...no, he’s an injury-prone back who’s not as good as the best running backs in the league.

Several weeks ago I discussed which drills at the NFL Combine are most predictive of player NFL success using metrics developed by Kevin Cole of Unexpected Points. Cole is currently evaluating the impacts of player movement in free agency based on the Plus/Minus metric he developed while working for Pro Football Focus and which was used in his Combine analysis. Plus/Minus is basically an expected points added/lost by a particular player relative to a replacement-level player, but with additional information on player “type” incorporated, as I discussed in the Combine articles.

Based on this information, how are the Giants doing in free agency so far? Here are the Plus/Minus values of players added and lost by NFC East teams as of late Tuesday afternoon:

(The list only includes player movements confirmed by the NFL as of the time of writing, which may explain why Drew Lock and Tyrod Taylor do not appear on the chart above.). You may be surprised to find out that offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is the Giants’ most valuable addition so far by this metric and the best add by any NFC East team. Eluemunor was a fairly inexpensive signing at $7M per year, but he has the second highest added value of any offensive lineman (+18.5 points) that has switched teams thus far. Presumably that is partly explained by the value of the OT position. New guard Jon Runyan does well, too, at +11.7 points. Of note is that both players’ added value comes largely in pass blocking.

New Giants edge defender Brian Burns does well, too, at +12.2 points added, third overall among players at that position that switched teams (behind Jonathan Greenard and Denico Autry). Devin Singletary is a modest add at +5.5 points.

The Giants’ lost two major players from the 2023 team as well. Saquon Barkley was a +10.8 points add for Philadelphia (interestingly, much of it in the passing game rather than the running game). Xavier McKinney rated +16.3 in points added.

Cole also calculates an “improvement index” for each team. It’s based on the Plus/Minus number, but also takes into account the value of players added relative to that of whom they are replacing. It is also a zero-sum index, i.e., the improvement index for all teams in total must add to zero. Thus, you can have a negative improvement index if you stand pat and do nothing while your opponents improve. Which brings us to the Dallas Cowboys:

(Magruder does a weekly NFC East Round Table on X that is hilarious, if you haven’t seen it.). The Cowboys did nothing in the first two days of free agency. That is reflected below in the league-wide improvement index rankings:

Atlanta is No. 1 in the index, almost totally because they signed Kirk Cousins. Division rival Washington, though, has unfortunately done well by adding ILB Frankie Luvu and C Tyler Biadasz, among others, while losing only RB Antonio Gibson. The Giants however rank fourth in the NFL in improvement. Their additions have been more significant than Washington’s, but their losses have been as well.

Dallas is down there as the sixth biggest loser in roster value. They have lost Tony Pollard and defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong, and have done nothing in free agency as mentioned above, so relative to their competitors they rank as a big net negative.

However, Philadelphia is even more negative despite the addition of Barkley, presumably largely due to great players like Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox who retired. In addition to Barkley (remember running back is considered a low value position) the Eagles have added edge defender Bryce Huff. Ed prefers that we use the term “edge defender” as opposed to “edge” or “edge rusher” in BBV articles, because those players have more responsibilities than just rushing the passer. But if ever there were a player to use the term “edge rusher” on, Bryce Huff would be him. As you can see in the NFC East table above, Huff’s value is almost solely in the passing game, and almost non-existent in the running game. He only dropped back into coverage 13 times last season, so he’s mostly a one-trick pony.

The biggest loser of all is the Baltimore Ravens, who have lost ILB Patrick Queen, S Geno Stone, and G John Simpson in free agency and gained only RB Derrick Henry, who, great as he has been, is in decline and is a running back, a low value position.

This is just a snapshot, with more to come in free agency and especially in the draft next month. At the moment, though, Joe Schoen appears to have done well by objective measures.