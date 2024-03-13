Giants free agency rumors: TE Chris Manhertz, RB A.J. Dillon connected to Giants

The New York Giants, incredibly busy over the first two days of NFL free agency, are continuing to try and fill out the depth on their roster.

Reports on Wednesday morning have veteran tight end Chris Manhertz scheduled to visit the Giants and veteran running back A.J. Dillon as a possible add as the Giants try to fill out their running back room after Saquon Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Manhertz, 32, is a veteran blocking tight end. In eight NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints Manhertz has only 26 receptions in 120 regular-season games.

Regardless of whether Darren Waller, who is considering retirement, plays or not it always figured that the Giants would be in the market for a player like Manhertz. Beyond Waller, the Giants had only Daniel Bellinger as a regular player last year. Lawrence Cager, on an off the practice squad in 2023, is a receiver turned tight end who isn’t a help as an inline blocker.

Dillon, who turns 26 in May, is a 6-foot, 247-pound power back. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers after being a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Dillon averaged a career-low 3.4 yards per carry in 2023, gaining 613 yards on 178 carries.

The Giants have already added Devin Singletary to their running back room, but figure to employ more of a committee approach than they did with Barkley.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that the Giants are “looking for another veteran running back to go with Devin ‘Motor’ Singletary, but not looking to spend much on that spot.”