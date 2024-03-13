Film study: The immense upside of Brian Burns

I was pleased to hear the New York Giants made an aggressive trade for a 25-year-old edge defender, who has already earned 46 sacks and 246 pressures in his career. That edge is, of course, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Brian Burns, who was selected one pick before Dexter Lawrence in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Giants traded a second-round pick, the 39th overall, and a 2025 fifth-round selection to Carolina for Burns. New York then signed him to a five-year, $141 million deal with $87.5 million guaranteed, $76 million of which was fully guaranteed at signing. That’s a pretty penny. Burns now has an average annual salary of $28 million. The two teams also swapped 2024 fifth-round picks.

Few NFL players possess the combination of explosiveness and bend like Burns. Few NFL EDGE rushers have the lateral agility and closing burst that Brian Burns possesses. Here are all of his sacks from the last two seasons:

All of Brian Burns' sacks from the last two seasons, starting with 2022 pic.twitter.com/gXZYao9Y6r — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) March 12, 2024

Burns isn’t just a finesse rusher, though; he packs a pop on contact, can convert speed to power, and the leverage he plays with maximizes his play strength. While he doesn’t consistently run through offensive tackles, his first-step quickness does strike fear in opposing blockers, which creates vulnerabilities that he exploits through strength or precise counter-moves. Here are some power rush moves from Burns:

"bRiAn BuRnS iS jUsT a SpEeD rUsHeR" pic.twitter.com/vjVKU9Mjd4 — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) March 12, 2024

Brian Burns will fill the Harold Landry III role from Shane Bowen’s defense last season. This role featured WIDE-9 rushes from advantageous angles on passing downs and a lot of twisting up front since Bowen relies more on four-man rushes than Wink Martindale.

In the video below, we’ll see those advantageous angles on high-side rushes and plenty of twists from Burns, as well as his ability to defend the run, his adaptive nature as a pass rusher, and how he’s going to have an impact on the Giants in the coming years: