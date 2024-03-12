NFL free agency: Giants sign WR Isaiah McKenzie

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver/return specialist Isaiah McKenzie, according to his representation.

McKenzie, 28, joins the Giants after spending the 2023 season with the Indianapolis Colts. During his time with the Colts, McKenzie played in 10 games and made 11 catches for 82 yards. He also returned 22 kickoffs for 265 yards.

Before joining the Colts, McKenzie played for the Buffalo Bills from 2018 to 2022, during which time he played under current Giants' head coach Brian Daboll from 2018 to 2021. As a member of the Bills, McKenzie's best season was in 2022, during which the 5-foot-8, 173-pound receiver recorded a career-high 42 receptions for 423 yards and four touchdowns.

The former fifth-round draft pick entered the league with the Denver Broncos in 2017.

McKenzie is a versatile player who's been used in various positions throughout his seven-year career. He's played as a receiver, kick returner, and on the ground. The former Georgia Bulldog has racked up 152 receptions, 1,427 receiving yards, 244 rushing yards, and 1,986 return yards and scored a total of 16 touchdowns.