2024 free agency: Giants sign safety Jalen Mills

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots safety Jalen Mills. The Giants are reportedly signing Mills to a one-year contract at the veteran minimum.

Mills, 29, was originally drafted by the Eagles out of LSU in the seventh round (233rd overall) of the 2016 NFL draft. Mills was considered a potential Day 2 selection prior to suffering a fractured fibula (and torn ligaments) in his 2015 season at LSU.

Mills might not replace Xavier McKinney in the back end of the Giants’ defense, but he will continue to add to a versatile group. Similar to Nick McCloud, Mills started his career but has evolved into a versatile DB who can play corner or safety. He’s allowed 60 percent or (less) completion dating back to 2018, and has only allowed 3 touchdowns in coverage over the last two years.

This is another low-cost, low-investment move by Joe Schoen which could help add depth and versatility to the Giants’ roster. Schoen has made a concerted effort to avoid investing significant resources in non-premium positions, while also finding solid players who can help the roster in a variety of ways.