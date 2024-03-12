NFL free agency: Giants lose DT A’Shawn Robinson to Carolina Panthers

You win some in NFL free agency and you lose some. The New York Giants just lost one, with the news that run-stuffing veteran defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson will join the Carolina Panthers.

Robinson has agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Panthers. That’s a nice deal for the veteran lineman.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Robinson has played eight seasons in the NFL. He joined the Giants last season on a one-year contract, and helped soften the blow to the defensive line when the Giants traded Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks at the midseason trade deadline.

Robinson played all 17 games, making 13 starts for the Giants, in 2023. He had a career-high 62 tackles. Robinson is not a pass rusher. He had no sacks and just one quarterback hit. He has just 7.0 sacks in his career.

Along with Dexter Lawrence, the Giants have veteran Rakeem Nunez-Roches and young players D.J. Davidson and Jordan Riley as options on the interior of the line.