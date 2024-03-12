NFL free agency: QB Drew Lock to sign with New York Giants, per report

Well, the New York Giants have quickly answered the ‘what will the Giants do for a backup quarterback?’ question Big Blue View posed earlier on Tuesday. The Giants are reportedly signing Drew Lock.

Per Adam Schefter, the Giants will give Lock a one-year, $5 million contract.

The Giants watched Tyrod Taylor, the backup to Daniel Jones for the past two seasons, agree to terms with the New York Jets in free agency on Tuesday morning. They needed an experienced backup for Daniel Jones as Jones is recovering from ACL and, while optimistic, the organization cannot be 100% certain Jones will be ready to start the 2024 NFL season.

Lock gives them the insurance they were looking for.

The 27-year-old Lock was taken in Round 2, 42nd overall, in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. That is the same draft in which the Giants selected Jones No. 6 overall.

Lock had an opportunity in Denver, but was not able to establish himself as a starting quarterback. In four seasons, three with the Broncos and the 2023 season with the Seattle Seahawks, Lock has appeared in 28 games with 23 starts. He has a 9-14 record as a starter.

In his career, Lock has completed 459 of 786 passes (59.7%) for 5,283 yards. He has thrown 28 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions, with a career 79.5 passer rating.