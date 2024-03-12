NFL free agency: What will the Giants do for a backup quarterback?

When will New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen make a move for a backup quarterback? Or, will he make one at all?

Schoen has acknowledged that the Giants need to supplement the position because of concerns that starting quarterback Daniel Jones might not be recovered from ACL surgery in time to open the 2024 season. The Giants have been thought to be in the market to both sign a veteran backup and select a potential quarterback of the future in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Midway through Day 2 of the negotiating window the Giants’ options for signing a veteran backup have dwindled considerably. The following quarterbacks have agreed to deal with new teams:

Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons)

Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Gardner Minshew (Las Vegas Raiders)

Jacoby Brissett (New England Patriots)

Marcus Mariota (Washington Commanders)

Mitchell Trubisky (Buffalo Bills)

Tyrod Taylor (New York Jets)

Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings)

Jameis Winston (Cleveland Browns)

There are not a high volume of capable backup quarterbacks remaining. Ryan Tannehill, Drew Lock, Tyler Huntley, Joe Flacco, Joshua Dobbs, Easton Stick and Carson Wentz are available. So are Josh Johnson, Trevor Siemian and Matt Barkley.

We’re not going to delve into the possibility of a trade for Justin Fields here, since that would be talking about a probable starter.

Could Schoen be interested in a deal for Washington’s Sam Howell as his No. 2 QB? The Commanders are signing Mariota and are expected to select a quarterback with the second overall pick. Schoen spent a lot of time scouting North Carolina, where Howell was the quarterback, in 2022. Remember, he drafted Tar Heel offensive linemen Josh Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan that year.

What should the Giants do in this spot?