NFL free agency: Giants miss out on CB target Darious Williams

The New York Giants will have to continue free-agent shopping for veteran cornerback help. The Giants have missed out on a primary target, Darious Williams.

A six-year veteran who played for the Los Angeles Rams from 2018-2021, Williams is reportedly returning to the Rams on a three-year deal. Williams spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Giants are expected to lose cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Darnay Holmes in free agency. They have 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks locked in at one outside cornerback spot, with 2022 third-round pick Cor’Dale Flott expected to handle slot cornerback duties. At the outside cornerback spot opposite Banks, current competitors for the job would be Nick McCloud and Tre Hawkins III. Hawkins, a sixth-round pick in 2023, struggled when given a starting opportunity at the beginning of last season.

Williams did visit with the Giants, but decided to return to Los Angeles.

Sean Murphy-Bunting, who had a solid 2023 season playing for new Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen with the Tennessee Titans, is also off the market. He will sign a three-year, $17.4 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals.