NFL free agency: Ex-Giant Tyrod Taylor crosses town, joins New York Jets

Tyrod Taylor is moving across town — at least for practice. The former New York Giants’ backup quarterback is signing with the New York Jets. Per Tom Pelissero, Taylor and the Jets have agreed on a two-year, $18 million contract.

For the Jets, this means the fiasco that resulted in 2023 when Aaron Rodgers’ season lasted just four plays won’t be repeated. Taylor, 35 in August, is a 13-year NFL veteran and a competent NFL quarterback.

For the Giants, who had said they would not close the door on bringing Taylor back after two seasons with the team, it means they are still in need of a veteran backup for Daniel Jones.

After a busy, franchise-altering, first day of free agency for GM Joe Schoen and the Giants maybe we will find out on Tuesday. It won’t be Sam Darnold, who has agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings as a potential replacement for Kirk Cousins. It won’t be Jacoby Brissett, who agreed to terms with the New England Patriots. It won’t be Gardner Minshew, who agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Some of the remaining possibilities include Marcus Mariota, Ryan Tannehill, Joshua Dobbs, Drew Lock and Mason Rudolph.