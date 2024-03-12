Film study: What Jon Runyan Jr. offers the Giants

The New York Giants signed former Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. to their embattled offensive line on Monday. The three-year, $30 million contract, with $17 million guaranteed, is tied for the 15th-highest guard contract in the NFL by average annual value at $10 million.

Evan Western of SB Nation’s Acme Packing Company said the deal with the Giants was “quite a bit bigger deal than we thought he’d get.”

Runyan Jr. played tackle at Michigan. He was a 2020 sixth-round selection by the Packers and has played more than 1,000 snaps in each of the past three seasons. The 26-year-old played in a total of 3,330 offensive snaps — 1,611 snaps at left guard, and 1,709 at right guard; all but three snaps were played at right guard last season.

In his career, he has allowed 64 pressures and surrendered seven sacks. In 2023, he allowed 22 pressures and two sacks while committing six penalties — he has committed eight in his career.

Runyan Jr. is more efficient and effective as a pass blocker than he is as a run blocker. He is a functional athlete who does well when he keeps his center of gravity low. His footwork and angles of approach give him an advantage in the trenches, and he’s a smart player who excels when framing his blocks.

However, he’s no mauler, is susceptible to quick power rush moves, and the precision and employment with his hands is inconsistent. Sustaining and finishing blocks as a run blocker is also an unfortunate inconsistent reality throughout his tape. His overall play strength is adequate but not difference-making.

Runyan Jr. isn’t a bad run blocker, but he doesn’t excel there, either. He’s a better-than-average pass blocker who is an upgrade over any offensive guard the Giants had last season. Is he the home run signing many Giants fans hoped for along the offensive line? No, but he’s a stable young asset who can play either guard spot.

When asked if he would describe Runyan as a “good starter” or “adequate starter,” Western said “probably closer to adequate.”

Here’s a breakdown of his play: