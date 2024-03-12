Giants news, 3/12: Saquon Barkley, Xavier McKinney out; Brian Burns, others in

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
From Big Blue View
It was an insanely busy day for the Giants in the free agency and trade market. The links below should get you caught up.
- Giants, Panthers finalize Brian Burns trade, per reports
- NFL free agency: Giants sign OL Jermaine Eluemunor
- Saquon Barkley signs with the Philadelphia Eagles — what it means for the Giants
- NFL free agency: Xavier McKinney signs 4-year deal with the Green Bay Packers
- Giants sign Devin Singletary to replace Saquon Barkley
- NFL free agency: Giants sign Jon Runyan to bolster their offensive line
- NFL free agency: Gunner Olszewski returns to the Giants
- Giants re-sign ILB Carter Coughlin to one-year deal
- Saquon Barkley signs with the Eagles - What are they saying?
- New York Giants free agency primer: A franchise-shaping stretch could be commencing
- New York Giants 2024 free agency tracker: News, rumors, signings, trades, updates, more
- NFL free agency: Russell Wilson won’t be a Giant — what it means
Other Giant observations
Giants free agency: Adding Jon Runyan, letting Barkley walk signals shift in priorities | The Athletic
Barkley had been the focal point of the Giants’ offense since being the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft. But a porous offensive line limited the dynamic playmaker’s effectiveness. So rather than spending big to retain Barkley, general manager Joe Schoen is investing in the offensive line to help a cheaper running back thrive.
A North Jersey girl understanding the fan base
Giants owners almost always support their front office decision makers. They trust this regime and I'm sure they support the team's decision to move on from Saquon...but to lose him to Philly? That's tough.— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024
As Eagles sign Saquon Barkley, here are 2024 NFL Draft replacement options to watch | NJ.com
In terms of the draft, Pro Football Focus lists 11 running backs in its top 150 prospects — all between Nos. 59 and 129.
Those backs: Texas’ Jonathon Brooks (59th), Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright (81st), Michigan’s Blake Corum (90th), Oregon’s Bucky Irving (94th), Kentucky’s Ray Davis (98th), USC’s MarShawn Lloyd (102nd), Notre Dame’s Audric Estime (109th), Florida State’s Trey Benson (115th), Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen (125th), Clemson’s Will Shipley (128th), and Louisville’s Isaac Guerendo (129th).
Boomer: Giants playoff win set franchise back two years | WFAN.com
“Where are they headed? What are they doing? Where are they going?” Boomer said. “I think that win in Minnesota put them back two years. It was great, it was unexpected…but look at all the turmoil. When you think about the Giants over the last year, and all of the uncertainty and all the crap going on with the coaching staff, and the quarterback gets hurt again…until they have a final answer at quarterback, they’re not gonna compete."
Tiki Barber on his Hall of Fame candidacy
“I didn’t play the game to get into Canton…”@TikiBarber when asked if he regretted retiring while still at the top of his game like he did: pic.twitter.com/qwBSwETPwC— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) March 11, 2024
Around the league
Titans signing Tony Pollard: Former Cowboys RB getting three-year, $24 million deal | CBSSports.com
Commanders expected to sign two former Cowboys to join Dan Quinn | CBSSports.com
Eagles guard Landon Dickerson signing four-year extension worth up to $87 million | NFL.com
Eagles agree to terms with Bryce Huff, who gives them a pass rusher in his prime | The Athletic
Source: Jaguars to sign WR Gabe Davis to 3-year, $39M deal | ESPN.com
Report: Sean Murphy-Bunting headed to Cardinals | Pro Football Talk
Kirk Cousins signs 4-year, $180M deal with Atlanta Falcons | SBNation.com
Source: Rams to sign guard Jonah Jackson to $51M deal | ESPN.com
Report: Andrew Van Ginkel agrees to two-year deal with Vikings | Pro Football Talk
Packers expected to sign ex-Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, release Aaron Jones | NFL.com
Texans agree to one-year deal with Jeff Okudah | Pro Football Talk
Packers release David Bakhtiari: Does the 5-time All-Pro OT have more left? | The Athletic
Agent - Raiders to sign DT Christian Wilkins to 4-year, $110M deal | ESPN.com
Franchise-tagged WR Tee Higgins requests trade from Bengals | NFL.com
Bears share plan for new domed stadium inside city of Chicago, shift plans from building at Arlington heights | CBSSports.com
