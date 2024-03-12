Giants news, 3/12: Saquon Barkley, Xavier McKinney out; Brian Burns, others in

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Barkley had been the focal point of the Giants’ offense since being the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft. But a porous offensive line limited the dynamic playmaker’s effectiveness. So rather than spending big to retain Barkley, general manager Joe Schoen is investing in the offensive line to help a cheaper running back thrive.

Giants owners almost always support their front office decision makers. They trust this regime and I'm sure they support the team's decision to move on from Saquon...but to lose him to Philly? That's tough. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024

In terms of the draft, Pro Football Focus lists 11 running backs in its top 150 prospects — all between Nos. 59 and 129.

Those backs: Texas’ Jonathon Brooks (59th), Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright (81st), Michigan’s Blake Corum (90th), Oregon’s Bucky Irving (94th), Kentucky’s Ray Davis (98th), USC’s MarShawn Lloyd (102nd), Notre Dame’s Audric Estime (109th), Florida State’s Trey Benson (115th), Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen (125th), Clemson’s Will Shipley (128th), and Louisville’s Isaac Guerendo (129th).

“Where are they headed? What are they doing? Where are they going?” Boomer said. “I think that win in Minnesota put them back two years. It was great, it was unexpected…but look at all the turmoil. When you think about the Giants over the last year, and all of the uncertainty and all the crap going on with the coaching staff, and the quarterback gets hurt again…until they have a final answer at quarterback, they’re not gonna compete."

Tiki Barber on his Hall of Fame candidacy

“I didn’t play the game to get into Canton…”@TikiBarber when asked if he regretted retiring while still at the top of his game like he did: pic.twitter.com/qwBSwETPwC — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) March 11, 2024

Titans signing Tony Pollard: Former Cowboys RB getting three-year, $24 million deal | CBSSports.com

Commanders expected to sign two former Cowboys to join Dan Quinn | CBSSports.com

Eagles guard Landon Dickerson signing four-year extension worth up to $87 million | NFL.com

Eagles agree to terms with Bryce Huff, who gives them a pass rusher in his prime | The Athletic

Source: Jaguars to sign WR Gabe Davis to 3-year, $39M deal | ESPN.com

Report: Sean Murphy-Bunting headed to Cardinals | Pro Football Talk

Kirk Cousins signs 4-year, $180M deal with Atlanta Falcons | SBNation.com

Source: Rams to sign guard Jonah Jackson to $51M deal | ESPN.com

Report: Andrew Van Ginkel agrees to two-year deal with Vikings | Pro Football Talk

Packers expected to sign ex-Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, release Aaron Jones | NFL.com

Texans agree to one-year deal with Jeff Okudah | Pro Football Talk

Packers release David Bakhtiari: Does the 5-time All-Pro OT have more left? | The Athletic

Agent - Raiders to sign DT Christian Wilkins to 4-year, $110M deal | ESPN.com

Franchise-tagged WR Tee Higgins requests trade from Bengals | NFL.com

Bears share plan for new domed stadium inside city of Chicago, shift plans from building at Arlington heights | CBSSports.com

