 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL free agency: Giants sign OL Jermaine Eluemunor

Giants add their second offensive lineman of the day

By Nick Falato
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

In a not-so-surprising move, the New York Giants agreed to terms on Monday with veteran offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. The deal is reportedly two years, $14 million.

Carmen Bricillo coached Eluemunor for the last two years with the Las Vegas Raiders and for two years with the New England Patriots. Eluemunor proved versatile throughout his career. He played 1,861 snaps at right tackle, most of which occurred in the past two years, 534 snaps at left guard, and 422 at left tackle.

Adding Eluemenor as a swing tackle with the possibility of playing guard is a sound approach that gives Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll options. Through his career, he has allowed 81 pressures and 15 sacks throughout his career; 54 of those pressures were in the last two years under Bricillo in Las Vegas, which could also be attributed to the amount he played - 1,845 of his 2,852 career snaps were played in those seasons.

As Giant fans know too well, a competent swing tackle is imperative, especially when the solution at RT remains uncertain. In day one of free agency, the Giants added two players to the offensive line unit, signed a quality running back, and traded for one of the more exciting edge defenders in the league.

Earlier on Monday, the Giants signed guard Jon Runyan as they rebuild their offensive line.

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Big Blue View Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Giants news from Big Blue View