NFL free agency: Giants sign OL Jermaine Eluemunor

In a not-so-surprising move, the New York Giants agreed to terms on Monday with veteran offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. The deal is reportedly two years, $14 million.

Carmen Bricillo coached Eluemunor for the last two years with the Las Vegas Raiders and for two years with the New England Patriots. Eluemunor proved versatile throughout his career. He played 1,861 snaps at right tackle, most of which occurred in the past two years, 534 snaps at left guard, and 422 at left tackle.

Adding Eluemenor as a swing tackle with the possibility of playing guard is a sound approach that gives Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll options. Through his career, he has allowed 81 pressures and 15 sacks throughout his career; 54 of those pressures were in the last two years under Bricillo in Las Vegas, which could also be attributed to the amount he played - 1,845 of his 2,852 career snaps were played in those seasons.

As Giant fans know too well, a competent swing tackle is imperative, especially when the solution at RT remains uncertain. In day one of free agency, the Giants added two players to the offensive line unit, signed a quality running back, and traded for one of the more exciting edge defenders in the league.

Earlier on Monday, the Giants signed guard Jon Runyan as they rebuild their offensive line.