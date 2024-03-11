Giants, Panthers finalize Brian Burns trade, per reports

The New York Giants have pulled off a trade for Carolina Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns, per Ian Rapoport.

The Giants are sending a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, No. 39 overall, to the Panters and a 2025 fifth-rounder. They are also swapping 2024 fifth-round picks with Carolina. The Giants are also signing Burns to a massive five-year deal worth a maximum of $150 million, with $87.5 million guaranteed.

The Panthers recently franchise-tagged the 25-year-old Burns, a two-time Pro Bowler. Burns was the 16th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, with the Panthers selecting him one pick before the Giants selected Dexter Lawrence.

The Giants have been expected to make a major play to upgrade their pass rush. They have Kayvon Thibodeaux, but 2021 second-round pick Azeez Ojulari has had back-to-back injury-plagued season and is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Getting a trade for Burns across the finish line would certainly qualify as a major play.

Burns has 46 sacks in his five-year career, including a career-high of 12 in 2022. He also has 95 quarterback hits.

The Giants and Panthers as trade partners makes sense. Joe Schoen was with the Panthers when Dan Morgan, the Carolina general manager, was a player there.