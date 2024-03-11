Giants sign Devin Singletary to replace Saquon Barkley

Having lost running back Saquon Barkley to an extremely generous free-agent offer from the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants pivoted quickly. The Giants have signed former Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary to a three-year, $16.5 million deal that can escalate to $19.5 million.

Barkley, 27, got a three-year, $37.75 million deal from the Philadelphia Eagles with $26 million guaranteed. That deal can reportedly escalate to $46.75 million.

Singletary made sense as a replacement. The 26-year-old was a third-round pick by the Bills in 2019, when Giants’ GM Joe Schoen was that team’s assistant general manager and Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll was Buffalo’s offensive coordinator.

Singletary was both durable and productive in Buffalo. He never gained less than 675 yards in a season and never averaged less than 4.4 yards per carry.

With the Texans in 2023, Singletary set career highs in rushing yards (898) and rushing attempts (216). The 5-foot-7, 203-pound Singletary is also an effective receiver, having caught 175 passes in his five-year NFL career.

Singletary joins a backfield that currently includes Gary Brightwell, Eric Gray and Jashaun Corbin.

How do you feel about Singletary as a cheaper running back alternative to Barkley, Giants fans?