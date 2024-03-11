NFL free agency: Xavier McKinney signs 4-year deal with the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are signing former New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney, as reported by Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter.

The Packers are signing McKinney to a massive four-year contract worth $68 million. The $17 million per year average ranks fourth at the position in 2024. Rapoport adds that McKinney will get $25 million in the first year of the contract.

The Giants originally drafted McKinney out of Alabama with the 36th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s had a rollercoaster career with the Giants, both appearing to be one of the top safeties in the NFL while also missing significant time due to injury.

What does it mean for the Giants?

It isn’t a massive surprise that McKinney moved on. The Giants have just three safeties under contract — Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton, and Gervarrius Owens. They’ll now have to look to add another safety either in free agency or in the 2024 NFL draft.

New defensive coordinator Shane Bowen doesn’t ask as much of the safety position as Wink Martindale did, lessening the importance of athletic traits. There aren’t as many exotic coverage rotations or calls to use safeties as center fielders or in man coverage. He primarily runs a lot of quarters coverages with seven defenders behind a four-man rush. That could make finding a replacement easier.

Taking a step back, the Giants’ decision to allow Saquon Barkley and McKinney to walk in free agency — as well as signing guard Jon Runyan Jr. to a reasonable deal — suggest that they’re working to invest in higher leverage positions. The running back position is generally injury prone and has a short shelf life, while safeties have differing values based on their scheme and have been devalued in the draft.

On of Joe Schoen’s challenges has been contending with a salary cap that’s burdened by poorly allocated resources. The Giants opting to not invest heavily in running back and safety, while investing responsibly in the offensive line, suggest a clear vision of where the Giants’ assets would be best invested.