Giants re-sign ILB Carter Coughlin to one-year deal

With free agency underway, the New York Giants have resigned inside linebacker Carter Coughlin to a one-year deal.

Coughlin, 26, posted on his Instagram story that he will return for year five in East Rutherford, N.J.

Carter Coughlin returning to the Giants (via his IG stories) pic.twitter.com/Gl1k8E6MVQ — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 11, 2024

The Giants drafted the former Minnesota Golden Gopher in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In his first four seasons, Coughlin appeared in 55 games with two starts and has totaled 41 tackles, one sack, two TFLs, and a fumble recovery.

Coughlin has seen the majority of action in his career on special teams having led the Giants in snaps and tackles each of the last two season on special teams.

Coughlin marks the third Giant to be resigned within the last 24 hours, with long-snapper Casey Kreiter and punt returner Gunner Olszewski returning in 2024.

It has been a busy day for the Giants. They have lost running back Saquon Barkley and safety Xavier McKinney in free agency, while adding guard Jon Runyan and running back Devin Singletary.