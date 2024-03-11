NFL free agency: Giants sign Jon Runyan to bolster their offensive line

The New York Giants signed former Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan to a three-year, $30 million contract, including $17 million guaranteed at signing, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Runyan has 3,330 offensive snaps under his belt in four seasons; 1,709 at right guard and 1,611 at left guard.

Runyan has allowed 64 total pressures and seven sacks in his career. Twenty-two of those pressues came in 2023, as did two of his sacks. He also committed six of his eight career penalties last season. All but three of his 2023 snaps were at right guard.

Jon Runyan in 2023:



574 pass-blocking snaps

22 QB pressures allowed

2 sacks allowed pic.twitter.com/1KMIfnaKcf — PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) March 11, 2024

It wasn’t a secret that Joe Schoen wanted to improve the much-maligned, struggling, offensive line. The signing of Runyan was released about five minutes after the announcement that former Giants RB Saquon Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract, worth up to $46.75M and includes $26M fully guaranteed at signing, with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley’s contract has an average annual value (without the incentives) of $12.58 million, and Runyan’s AAV is $10 million. Barkley’s name has more allure than Runyan's, but Schoen wisely invested in the offensive line.

Ironically, Runyan is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jon Runyan. His son will now don Giants’ blue, as Barkley attempts to fly in the city of Brotherly Love.