 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saquon Barkley signs with the Eagles - What are they saying?

Barkley signing with the Eagles is definitely getting some strong reactions

By Chris Pflum
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

It happened.

After five years as the face of the franchise, now-former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley agreed to a 3-year, 37.75 million contract ($26 million guaranteed, potentially worth up to $46.75 million) with the Philadelphia Eagles.

This has already been a wild free agency period, but Barkley going to a division rival is definitely blockbuster news.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 (formerly the Houston Chronicle and Baltimore Sun) reported that the opportunity to play the Giants twice was an attraction for Barkley.

That doesn’t mean the Giants are looking forward to playing their former teammate. Stopping Barkley now falls to edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux, who doesn’t seem too thrilled with Barkley going to an arch-rival.

Former Giant Tiki Barber had this to say live on his podcast,

“He’s dead to us now. You’re dead to us, Saquon. Good luck, you’re dead to me.”

Veteran lineman Justin Pugh is taking a longer view, tweeting,

For their part, Barkley’s new teammates are welcoming him with open arms,

The argument back for drafting Barkley back in 2018 is that he is such a dynamic athlete that he can transcend the position similarly to Christian McCaffrey. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll didn’t seem to buy into that, though the Eagles seem to. We’ll have to see which side winds up being right.

Interestingly, Ryan Dunleavy of the NY Post is reporting that the Giants weren’t willing to pay Barkley at all. He tweeted shortly after the announcement that Barkley would be going to Philly for roughly $12.5 per year, that the Giants never made an offer.

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Big Blue View Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Giants news from Big Blue View