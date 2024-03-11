Saquon Barkley signs with the Eagles - What are they saying?

It happened.

After five years as the face of the franchise, now-former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley agreed to a 3-year, 37.75 million contract ($26 million guaranteed, potentially worth up to $46.75 million) with the Philadelphia Eagles.

This has already been a wild free agency period, but Barkley going to a division rival is definitely blockbuster news.

— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024

The Giants had three players who could be the best in the world at what they do on a given Sunday -- Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence, and Andrew Thomas... And now they have two. https://t.co/uGYKhQA2V1 — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) March 11, 2024

There is literally nothing on this Earth that will piss off Giants fans more than Saquon wearing an Eagles jersey.



I think Howie did this solely to spite them. The money is inconsequential, for he is an entity sustained only by rage and angst. https://t.co/HJGN6acw1T — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 11, 2024

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 (formerly the Houston Chronicle and Baltimore Sun) reported that the opportunity to play the Giants twice was an attraction for Barkley.

#Eagles financial offer and chance to play #Giants twice a year are both appealing to Saquon Barkley, per league source. #Texans are heavily involved, though, with former @PennStateFball star at launch of free agency. Barkley has been recruited by C.J. Stroud throughout process… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 11, 2024

That doesn’t mean the Giants are looking forward to playing their former teammate. Stopping Barkley now falls to edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux, who doesn’t seem too thrilled with Barkley going to an arch-rival.

Whyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!! I’m happy My brotha tho…..but damn damn damn!!!!!!!! — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) March 11, 2024

Former Giant Tiki Barber had this to say live on his podcast,

“He’s dead to us now. You’re dead to us, Saquon. Good luck, you’re dead to me.”

Veteran lineman Justin Pugh is taking a longer view, tweeting,

No @Giants fans can be mad at @saquon . He sacrificed it all for the team and organization. The Giants decided they could only pay him a set amount, Philly was willing to pay more. Plain and simple. Business of football. Will discuss tonight on @NetWorthShow — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) March 11, 2024

Congrats to Saquon, he was a great Giant and at the end of the day this is a business. He made a great and I mean GREAT business decision. — Lawrence Tynes (@lt4kicks) March 11, 2024

For their part, Barkley’s new teammates are welcoming him with open arms,

The argument back for drafting Barkley back in 2018 is that he is such a dynamic athlete that he can transcend the position similarly to Christian McCaffrey. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll didn’t seem to buy into that, though the Eagles seem to. We’ll have to see which side winds up being right.

Eagles got Vic Fangio, Kellen Moore, Bryce Huff and Saquon Barkley. Upgrades at DC, OC, DE, and RB. — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) March 11, 2024

The Barkley move is super interesting to me now that Kellen Moore is there. He’s one of the very few true all-purpose threats out of the backfield you can weaponize at a high level. — Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) March 11, 2024

Interestingly, Ryan Dunleavy of the NY Post is reporting that the Giants weren’t willing to pay Barkley at all. He tweeted shortly after the announcement that Barkley would be going to Philly for roughly $12.5 per year, that the Giants never made an offer.