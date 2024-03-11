NFL free agency: Gunner Olszewski returns to the Giants

The New York Giants have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with WR/KR Gunner Olszewski, who joined the Giants before Week 8 last season. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan.

Brian Daboll likely sought out Olszewski’s talents as a punt returner after a season and a half of disaster at that position.

The 27-year-old averaged 11.9 yards per punt return (on 23 returns) with a touchdown through ten games. His 94-yard punt return (below) was the first punt return touchdown for the Giants since Dwayne Harris against the Jets in 2015. He also played a total of 76 special teams snaps and seven offensive snaps.

The punt return for a TD by Gunner Olszewski in Week 17 vs the Rams.



The punt return situation before Olszewski was a mess for the Giants. Now Olszewski will get a second season to continue to help the Giants on special teams.pic.twitter.com/5quHPQ9OqU — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) March 11, 2024

Olszewski has 98 punt returns in his career with 46 kick returns. He averages 12 yards per punt return and 21.9 yards per kick return. He has two career punt returns for a touchdown (one above with the Giants).

Daboll and Joe Schoen likely wanted to retain Olszewski's reliability as a punt returner and special teams asset. I, for one, welcome it after the Adoree’ Jackson fiasco, the multiple muffs by Richie James in 2022, and the two muffs on seven attempts by Eric Gray from the 2023 season.

It was painfully obvious that the Giants needed to solve the issue, and Schoen wanted to maintain that solution in the 2024 season. It may not have been the big splash everyone was hoping to see - that could still come - but, depending on the contract terms, it’s a necessary retention for the Giants.