Saquon Barkley ‘most likely leaving’ the Giants in free agency, per report

Bears, Texans, Eagles among likely suitors

By Ed Valentine
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Saquon Barkley is “most likely leaving” the New York Giants in free agency, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Russini writes:

One thing on the forecast (sorry, Giants fans): Saquon Barkley is most likely leaving New York, despite his consistent love for Big Blue. Multiple teams with rookie-contract quarterbacks are hoping to land the 27-year-old. Teams in the NFC East are also lurking.

Watch for: The Texans, Commanders and Patriots have cap space, and all are expected to make some big moves when the tampering window opens.

The odds from DraftKings Sportsbook regarding Barkley’s next team also shifted overnight. They are as follows:

Chicago Bears (+200, 33.3% chance)
Houston Texans (+250, 28.6% chance)
Philadelphia Eagles (+350, 22.2% chance)
Los Angeles Chargers (+450, 18.2% chance)
Dallas Cowboys (+650, 13.3% chance)
Baltimore Ravens (+650, 13.3% chance)
Giants (+1400, 6.7% chance)

So, the odds appear strong that Barkley has played his last game as a Giant. We should find out quickly, with the free agent negotiating window opening at noon ET.

[UPDATE: The Bears have agreed to terms with D’Andre Swift. Barkley will have to go elsewhere.]

