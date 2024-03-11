2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Cole Bishop, S, Utah

Tracking the safety position’s draft stock is always an interesting exercise.

Safeties that are good in coverage and can be ballhawking centerfielders are often highly regarded, and truly great safeties can be transformative for a defense. However, the position as a whole seems like an afterthought for roster construction — even as they’re beginning to merge with off-ball linebackers in defensive schemes.

Utah’s Cole Bishop has the potential to be a very good safety at the NFL level who can do pretty much anything that’s likely to be asked of him. However, that might not translate to a high draft position.

The New York Giants could find themselves in need of a safety in April. Could Bishop help to solidify their secondary?

Prospect: Cole Bishop (8)

Games Watched: vs. Florida (2023), vs. USC (2023), vs. Oregon (2023), vs. Washington (2023)

Measurables

Strengths

Versatility

Football IQ

Athleticism (for his size and the position)

Zone play

Tackling

Utah safety Cole Bishop is a big, versatile, smart, and athletic defensive back.

Bishop lined up all over the “Back 7” of Utah’s defense, playing everywhere from outside linebacker and slot corner on the line of scrimmage, to free safety in the centerfield. Bishop’s versatility is enabled by strong athletic traits as well as a very high football IQ. He’s an active communicator in the pre-snap phase, often visibly lining his teammates up before the ball is snapped.

Bishop has quick processing and is generally accurate in diagnosing the offense. He’s seldom truly fooled by misdirection and has a good understanding of offensive route concepts. He’s quick to commit to a course of action and is generally able to avoid schemed traffic on his way to the ball. Bishop generally takes very smart angles to the ball, positioning himself well to make sound tackles and limit yards after contact. He also understands leverages and has the discipline to use his positioning to force ball carriers back to his teammates when the play isn’t his to make.

His awareness and processing are also assets in coverage. Bishop is a versatile coverage safety who can play as a free safety in a Cover 3, split field safety in Cover 2 or 4, and has enough fluidity to come down and cover tight ends and running backs as a slot or pseudo-linebacker. He has a very good burst when transitioning to driving on the ball and enough long speed to cover a lot of ground on his way to the ball.

Bishop is a reliable tackler when coming downhill in the running game or in space. As mentioned before, he takes smart angles to the ball and is a reliable tackler at the point of contact. While Bishop is a willing hitter and can jar the ball loose through sheer physicality, he also brings good tackling form to the table and limits yards after contact.

Weaknesses

Arm length

Top end athleticism

Bishop is a well-rounded safety with few true weaknesses in his game.

His biggest and most glaring weakness is likely his short arms. Bishop’s arms only measure 29 ¾ inches, and that shows up in places on his tape. Most notably, he can struggle to get off blocks from bigger offensive players. That’s usually tight ends and linemen (on the off chance they’re able to square up on him), however his arm length negates some of his athletic advantage and can make it difficult for him to prevent blockers from accessing his chest plate.

Likewise, Bishop doesn’t quite have the catch-denial radius that you would expect from a 6-foot-2, 206-pound safety. He can find it difficult to play around pass catchers who position themselves well. Likewise, well-placed balls can be just out of his reach and he has to depend on his physicality to disrupt the pass.

Finally, Bishop can occasionally fall prey to offensive misdirection. Good pathing from quick running backs, effective eye manipulation from QBs, or convincing play-action can pull him out of position. It isn’t nearly as bad as with some hyper-aggressive DBs, and is really a minor complaint, but it’s worth noting.

Game Tape

(Bishop is Utah safety number 8, wearing ling sleeves)

Projection

Cole Bishop projects as a starting safety at the NFL level, particularly in a nickel-heavy defense that uses three safety sets at a high rate.

Bishop’s versatility will allow him to wear a number of hats for a modern defense. He could play free or strong safety in “base” personnel packages, then rotate to the second level as a STAR or MONEYBACKER for a team that uses extra safeties as pseudo-linebackers. He should be able to see the field early in his career and find a role on almost any defense.

While Bishop might not be an elite athlete or an electrifying ballhawk, he’s a very safe safety. He’ll likely have a number of fans among coaches for his toughness and football IQ, while his athleticism and versatility will convince evaluators of his utility in a variety of schemes.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes. Bishop should be able to find a home in most defenses.

Final Word: A second round value