Saquon Barkley signs with the Philadelphia Eagles — what it means for the Giants

Saquon Barkley’s time as the face of the franchise for the New York Giants is over. The star running back has agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles. Adam Schefter is reporting a three-year, $37.75 million contract (worth up to $46.75 million) with $26 million guaranteed.

Barkley and the Giants fell just a couple million dollars short of a long-term contract agreement during the 2023 offseason, with Barkley playing on the franchise tag last season. This season, the Giants and Barkley did not even exchange contract proposals. They instead agreed to let Barkley test the market to assess his value.

That has now results in him moving on.

Barkley, 27, got more than the $23 million in guarantees he turned down from the Giants a season ago. He got a third year. He got more than the $19.347 million Jonathan Taylor got in guaranteed money from the Indianapolis Colts last season. He also got the ability to top the $42 million Taylor can get from the Colts over the three years of his deal.

Barkley, in other words, made out quite well.

Barkley took to ‘X’ Monday afternoon to thank Giants fans:

Thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support over the past 6 years… forever grateful! Excited for the next chapter ✌ — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024

In six seasons with the Giants since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2018, Barkley gained 5,211 rushing yards. That is fourth on the franchise’s all-time list behind Tiki Barber, Rodney Hampton and Joe Morris.

Barkley is also fourth on the franchise’s career list of 100-yard rushing games with 16.

Barkley was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 when he totaled 2,028 yards from scrimmage. That’s fourth on the franchise’s all-time list, with Barber besting that total three times. Barkley’s 91 receptions that year were an NFL record for a rookie running back. He is one of only three running backs in NFL history to surpass 2,000 total scrimmage yards as a rookie.

Barkley’s career since then has been derailed by a torn ACL and a series of high ankle sprains that have caused him to miss time in four of the last five seasons, playing only two games in 2020.

The first indication on Monday that the running back market would be strong was when D’Andre Swift agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears on a three-year, $24.5 million deal that included $15.3 million in guaranteed money. Tony Pollard, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys, will also be receiving a three-year, $24 million deal from the Tennessee Titans.

What now for the Giants?

The Giants have only Gary Brightwell (41 carries in three seasons), Eric Gray (17 carries as a rookie last season) and Jashaun Corbin (3 carries in 2023) on the roster. Matt Breida, Barkley’s primary backup the last two seasons, is also a free agent.

The Giants have been connected to a number of free agent running backs. Perhaps Zack Moss might be the most likely at this point to become a Giant.