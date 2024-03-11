NFL free agency: Russell Wilson won’t be a Giant — what it means

Russell Wilson won’t be joining the New York Giants. He will be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran quarterback made that announcement himself via a hype video late Sunday night.

What does that mean for the Giants?

First of all, it confirms what we suspected all along. Wilson’s visit with the Giants last Thursday was a courtesy and he was never likely to be a Giant. In Pittsburgh, where he will sign a one-year deal when he officially becomes a free agent on Wednesday, Wilson will replace Kenny Pickett as the starter. In New York, the Giants still have Daniel Jones and his $47.105 million cap hit. Whether they are “completely done” with him or not, Jones is the 2024 starter unless something shocking happens.

It means that the Giants will have to do something else at quarterback.

It seems unfathomable considering the high volume of chatter that the Giants won’t select a quarterback at some point in the 2024 NFL Draft. Considering GM Joe Schoen’s desire to protect the team in the event Jones isn’t recovered enough from ACL surgery to begin the season, a veteran free agent signing is likely.

Bringing back Tyrod Taylor remains a possibility. If it isn’t Taylor, who will it be? Sam Darnold? Ryan Tannehill? Joshua Dobbs? Here’s the list of free agent quarterbacks. Who is your choice?