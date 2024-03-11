Giants news, 3/11: Free agency begins, and much more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Free agency is here

The NFL free agency negotiating window opens Monday. Here are some of our previews and resources:

Here are a couple of weekend rumors to whet your appetitie:

2024 NFL Draft: Early- and late-round fits for every NFC team | NFL Draft | PFF

Giants’ fits:

Early-Round Fit: WR Malik Nabers Late-Round Fit: IOL Cooper Beebe The Giants need a premium receiver to improve their passing attack, and Nabers would be their immediate WR1 as someone who can play on the outside and in the slot. They are also slated to need some help on the interior of their offensive line. The versatile and experienced Beebe could be an ideal option for them if he’s available early on Day 3.

2024 NFL Draft: Worst-case scenarios for all 32 NFL teams | NFL Draft | PFF

Giants’ worst-case scenario: Leaving the draft without more playmakers on offense The Giants lacked playmakers in 2023, and Saquon Barkley is likely heading out the door in free agency. They can find running back help on Day 2 or Day 3, but adding more playmakers on offense is a must in this draft class. At No. 6 overall, they should have a shot at Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, who earned an 89.5 PFF receiving grade versus man coverage in 2023.

2024 NFL Free Agency: 10 players who could get more money than expected | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

There are a couple of names of interest to the Giants on this list.

NFC free agency needs: Giants must prioritize offensive playmakers; 3 teams with big QB questions

Top 30 NFL free agents of 2024: Complete list of biggest names

Yes, Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney are on the list.

Why are so many NFL safeties being cut? Will their market vanish like it did for RBs? - The Athletic

Why so many cuts? An NFL executive says it’s part of a "larger financial trend. The market got too high for the safety's impact overall."

The Giants’ next WR1 may have been in the building yesterday. The team hosted Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU WR Malik Nabers and Washington WR Rome Odunze for 30 visits on Friday, per sources. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 10, 2024

3 NFL Free Agency targets for the Giants

NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday. Look for the Giants to be active on the open market.

