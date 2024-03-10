Giants re-sign long snapper Casey Kreiter

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with veteran long snapper Casey Kreiter just before the beginning of the official start of free agency. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan.

Kreiter, 33, will continue his career with the Giants. He joined the organization in 2020 and is now entering his fifth season in New York.

Since his arrival in the Big Apple, Kreiter has appeared in every game with 67 starts.

The former Iowa Hawkeye went undrafted in 2014 and signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Kreiter spent the 2016-2019 seasons with the Denver Broncos, where he appeared in 58 games.

Kreiter is the first of the Giants’ long list of undrafted free agents to return to the team.

The Giants will have a new special teams coach in 2024, with Michael Ghobrial replacing the fired Thomas McGaughey.

The free agency negotiating window, when teams can officially negotiate with potential free agents from other teams, begins Monday at 4 p.m. ET. The signing period begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m.