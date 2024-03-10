NFL free agency: Giants to host special teamer Siran Neal, per report

Former Buffalo Bills special teams ace and reserve defensive back Siran Neal will visit the New York Giants on Monday, per a published report.

Neal, who turns 30 in August, was released several days ago by the Bills. That move saved Buffalo nearly $3 million in cap space.

Neal is more a special teams player than a defensive back. In six seasons with the Bills, the 2018 fifth-round pick has started only one game on defense. Over the past two season, he has played only 108 defensive snaps.

Neal, though, has never played fewer than 242 special teams snaps in a season. Over the past two seasons with Buffalo, Neal played a combined 658 special teams snaps.

Per CBS Sports, the New York Jets and New England Patriots are also interested in Neal.

Giants’ GM Joe Schoen knows Neal well. So, too, does new special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial, who had a good look at Neal the past three seasons while working as an assistant with the Jets.

Two of the Giants’ best special teams players, Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin, are headed to free agency.

Neal can fill a variety of special teams roles. He played on five of the six special teams units in Buffalo last season, the exception being the field goal/extra point unit.