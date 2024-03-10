Patriots will trade Mac Jones to the Jaguars - What it means for the Giants

The New England Patriots have agreed to trade quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, per reports from multiple sources.

The trade has yet to officially go through, as it will have to wait for the start of the new league year on Wednesday. However, it’s been agreed upon and Adam Schefter is reporting that the Jaguars will send a sixth round pick in compensation.

That illustrates Jones’ stunning fall after bing selected 15th overall just a couple years ago and earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie.

So what does this mean for the New York Giants?

To start, it cements that the Patriots will be changing directions under Jerod Mayo. We all but knew this already, but there’s no doubt now that Jones will not be the Patriots’ starting QB in 2024. Where they go from here could have profound impacts on the Giants’ draft plans.

There could be several veteran quarterbacks in play once free agency opens. The Patriots should have more than $82 million in salary cap space with which to work, so they could make a run at Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, or Russell Wilson should they be available and a mutual interest. That could put the third overall pick on the trading block if the Giants want to move up for Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels.

The flip side of that could be that the Patriots have resolved to draft a quarterback at 3rd overall. Doing so would limit the Giants’ options if they want to select a quarterback highly.

The Giants could still attempt to engineer a trade up to fourth overall with the Arizona Cardinals, if there’s one available with whom they’re comfortable.

They could stay at No. 6 and either hope a quarterback falls to them or draft a receiver. (That could perhaps be paired with an attempt to trade back into the first round and draft a quarterback if one falls).

They could trade back, accumulate draft picks, and hope they aren’t leapfrogged by multiple quarterback (or receiver) needy teams.

Ultimately, the move itself isn’t particularly surprising. It really just confirms that the Patriots are moving on at the quarterback position. But regardless of what happens from here on out, this trade might be the first domino in a free agency period and draft that could define the Giants for years to come.