2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

What a difference a year makes.

If this were last year’s draft class, Adonai Mitchell would likely be considered a top 2 or 3 receiver for his length and athleticism — not to mention his breakout 845-yard, 11-touchdown season. This year, Mitchell is almost an afterthought in a receiver class that is flush with talent.

But the fact remains that he’s a long and athletic receiver who might just be scratching the surface of his upside. Mitchell got his start at Georgia but only caught 29 passes as a freshman in 2021, then suffered a lingering ankle injury in 2022. He transferred to Texas prior to the 2023 season, where he started to show the receiver he could become.

The New York Giants could certainly use receiving help and are looking at all of their options for the 2024 NFL Draft. Could Mitchell be a potential sleeper if the Giants don’t draft a receiver in the first round?

Prospect: Adonai Mitchell (5)

Games Watched: vs. Alabama (2023), vs. Oklahoma (2023), vs. BYU (2023), vs. Kansas State (2023)

Red Flags: Ankle (2022)

Measurables

Strengths

Length

Athleticism

Ball skills

Blocking

Adonai Mitchell is a tall, long, and highly athletic wide receiver prospect.

He has good size for an outside receiver at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds with great athletic traits. Mitchell has the speed to stretch the defense vertically or pick up chunk yardage in run-after-catch situations. He also has the ability to sink his hips and change directions suddenly, allowing him to move like a much smaller receiver.

Mitchell flashes the ability to release efficiently off of the line of scrimmage against man coverage. Likewise, he shows some understanding of how to manipulate his route stem to create space for himself at the catch points. He’ll use a quick jab step to create space or hesitation in the cornerback, or bend his route toward the middle of the field before breaking toward the sideline on deeper out routes.

He also flashes impressive ball skills down the field. Mitchell does a good job of locating and tracking the ball in the air, making solid adjustments to help ease the difficulty of the catch. Likewise, he flashes the ability to be a true “hands” catcher who extends to maximize his catch radius and grabs the ball away from his frame. Mitchell also understands how to use “late” hands, not extending until the last possible instant to prevent defensive backs who haven’t located the ball from making a play.

Mitchell is also a willing blocker for his teammates. He was used as a blocker on the perimeter for off-tackle runs, wide receiver sweeps, and screens. He was also used tight to the offensive line in short-yardage situations. He has enough strength to effectively block most cornerbacks and smaller safeties, as well as the toughness to work to sustain his blocks for as long as possible.

Weaknesses

Consistency

Technical proficiency

Play strength

Balance

Mitchell has great potential, but there are several issues which mar his game.

First and foremost, his slight frame limits his play strength. He’s able to sustain his blocks on the perimeter, however he can be disrupted by contact from larger defenders over the course of his route. That’s compounded by occasionally suspect balance that can make it easy for lone defenders to knock him to the turf.

Mitchell also needs to play with greater consistency, both technically and mentally. He has a slight tendency to round off his routes despite his quick feet and agility. He also doesn’t consistently do the little things (such as alter his tempo) that can create separation out of breaks.

That can make it relatively easy for defenders to stay with him through his routes and he doesn’t generate as much separation as his athleticism suggests he could.

He also doesn’t consistently attack the ball in the air. That means both failing to aggressively work back to the ball to ensure the catch as well as occasionally letting it into his chest as opposed to plucking it out of the air.

Mitchell can also slow down when the play is away from him. He needs to do a better job of selling routes on the back side or pre-snap receiver motion, even if it’s just misdirection.

Game Tape

(Mitchell is Texas WR number 5)

Projection

Adonai Mitchell projects as a rotational receiver with starting upside at the NFL level.

Mitchell still appears a bit raw as a receiver and doesn’t yet have the technical acumen to truly harness his athletic traits. He has all the tools to be a true “X” receiver at the NFL level who can threaten every level of the defense as well as be a legitimate big play threat.

He’ll need to hone the technical side of his game and develop the skills to manipulate and defeat corners with his route running, as opposed to trying to out-athlete them. Winning as a technician will not only be more dependable at the NFL level (and therefore make him more dependable), but it will also set him up to make his athleticism that much more impactful.

As it stands now, Mitchell is more of a high-ceiling third receiver who can gash defenses that forget about him, or contribute blocking to help spring his teammates.

Does he fit the Giants?

Potentially, though they’d need a plan for his development

Final Word: A later Day 2 pick