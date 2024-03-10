What is the best-case financial scenario for Xavier McKinney?

With high-priced veteran safeties across the NFL having been cut or tagged over the past few days, what sort of market can Xavier McKinney of the New York Giants expect when the free agency negotiating window opens at 4 p.m. ET on Monday?

CBS Sports salary cap analyst Joel Corry, a former sports agent, recently laid out the contract he would target if he were representing McKinney. Corry’s ask. A three-year, $45 million contract ($15 million annually) with $31.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.

That isn’t the $17 or $18 million annually that some reports have said McKinney is hoping to find on the open market. It is, though, more than the $13.8 million transition tag many had expected the Giants to place on McKinney.

Corry points out a key difference as to why McKinney might be able to find a nice contract, even in a depressed safety market with a glut of talent. McKinney is a 24-year-old player, while all of the highly-paid safeties recently released by their teams are at least 29.

That should mean that McKinney could be entering his prime seasons, while the others are past theirs.

What others are projecting