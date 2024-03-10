Giants hold Top 30 visits with top three WRs in 2024 draft class

The NFL world is abuzz with the idea that the New York Giants are ready to move on from quarterback Daniel Jones and will do what they have to in order to land one of the top four quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class. What, though, if that isn’t the case?

The mock draft world still believes wide receiver is the most likely choice for GM Joe Schoen at No. 6. The Giants, in need of a top-tier wide receiver, are certainly doing their homework on that front. Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported on Saturday that the Giants on Friday hosted the top three receivers in the draft — Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State, Malik Nabers of LSU and Rome Odunze of Washington for Top 30 visits.

Teams are allowed to host 30 draft prospects on official visits.

Harrison is considered the best receiver in the draft class. He is considered by some to be the best overall player. He is unlikely to be available to the Giants at No. 6 as he should be the first non-quarterback selected in the draft.

As for Nabors and Odunze, analysts have been split on which is WR2 and which is WR3 in this draft class.

The Draft Network projects the 6-foot-3, 212-pound Odunze as a Pro Bowl caliber wide receiver. Damian Parson writes:

He projects as a potential star WR1 for an NFL offense. His alignment versatility paired with impressive height, weight, and speed provides an OC with a chess piece on offense. Odunze can win with route-running, speed, and ball skills. He is a plus run blocker that gives full effort. He is a complete wide receiver prospect and a day-one starter as a rookie.

The Draft Network also projects the 6-foot, 190-pound Nabers as a Pro Bowl caliber receiver. Keith Sanchez writes:

Nabers shows to be a physically-dominant receiver that can win in all areas of the field, dominating the short-to-intermediate passing game while also being used to take vertical shots down the field.

Giants known top 30 visits

Adisa Isaac, edge, Penn State [Ryan Fowler]

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina [Art Stapleton, confirmed by Big Blue View]

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State [Dan Duggan]

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU [Duggan]

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington [Duggan]