NFL free agency: OL options for the Giants this offseason

Rumors at the NFL Scouting Combine have connected the dots that if the New York Giants are in play for a big free agent, that free agent could be an edge defender or interior offensive lineman. The need to revamp the offensive line has long plagued John Mara’s team and spanned multiple regimes.

A top free-agent investment in the offensive line doesn’t necessarily rectify the situation, but it does add a talented building block. Signing Kareem McKenzie was a home run for the Giants in 2005; Nate Solder in 2018 - not so much - but every situation is different.

Brian Daboll’s team currently has the bookend left tackle, two high-end draft investments in John Michael Schmitz and Evan Neal, and developmental players like Joshua Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan. The oldest player on the Giants offensive line with a realistic path to snaps (in a non-dire situation) is Andrew Thomas at 25; he’s less than two months older than John Michael Schmitz.

Veteran leadership is important, and a possible retention of Justin Pugh or Tyre Phillips will likely be entertained, but the Giants could realistically invest in one of the top free agents at the position group. If they opt to go in another direction - like a top edge defender or no big investments in free agency - then several middle level free agents could help the Giants in the immediate and possibly into the future.

Here are five offensive linemen who could interest the Giants in free agency:

Mike Onwenu, Patriots

The 26-year-old former Michigan Wolverine significantly outplayed his round-six draft selection. He’s a 6-foot-3, 350-pound versatile offensive lineman who played mostly right tackle in 2023, where he surrendered 23 pressures and three sacks.

In his career, he has allowed 62 pressures and nine sacks. 1,548 of his career snaps came at right tackle, 1,425 at right guard, and 402 at left guard. He’s fully capable of playing right tackle but may be best at guard. He has committed 10 penalties in his career and has 3,479 total snaps to his name.

An investment in Onwenu would give the Giants flexibility. If Evan Neal fails to seize the right tackle position, Onwenu could assume that role and be more than competent. However, in the best-case scenario, Neal develops under Carmen Bricillo, and Onwenu settles in at either guard position, likely right guard. Onwenu was with the Patriots when Bricillo coached on the offensive line for two seasons.

Economics and a bidding war could price the Giants out of contention. According to Spotrac.com, Onwenu’s calculated market value is at $ 13.6 million average annual value (AAV) on a four-year, $ 54.6 million contract. That contract would put Onwenu between Wyatt Teller (Browns) and Ben Powers (Broncos), the latter of which was signed last offseason.

Onwenu provides youth, versatility, and a track record of quality play in the NFL. The Giants desperately need to stabilize their offensive line, and his presence could help the development of both Neal and Schmitz, but it will come at a high price for Joe Schoen and Company.

Jermaine Eluemunor, Raiders

Carmen Bricillo coached Eluemunor for the last two years with the Raiders, and for two years with the New England Patriots. Much like Onwenu, Eluemunor proved versatile throughout his career. He played 1,861 snaps at right tackle, most of which occurred in the past two years, 534 snaps at left guard, and 422 at left tackle.

Adding Eluemenor as a swing tackle with the possibility of playing guard is an approach worth entertaining, albeit he committed 15 penalties in the last two seasons. He has allowed 81 pressures and 15 sacks throughout his career; 54 of those pressures were in the last two years under Bricillo in Las Vegas, which could also be attributed to the amount he played - 1,845 of his 2,852 career snaps were played in those seasons.

The 29-year-old will be available at a fraction of the price relative to some of the top free agents. Eluemenor is a 6-4, 330-pound 2017 fifth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens. Signing him would be a depth move with a possibility of starting at multiple positions, but is not the tourniquet the Giants need - Onwenu, on the other hand, could possibly be that. Still, Eluemenour is capable enough and familiar, so color me entertained.

Jonah Jackson, Lions

The 27-year-old has mostly played left guard in the NFL, with 3,613 total snaps at that specific position. He’s allowed 123 total pressures and 11 sacks through his career, with good tape as a run blocker in one of the more run-oriented offenses in the league.

The Los Angeles Rams re-signed Kevin Dotson on Thursday. He earned a three-year, $48 million contract with $32 million guaranteed. Jackson and Dotson are comparable, albeit the latter is a bit more consistent, but the $16 million AAV Dotson earned set a possible framework for Jackson’s contract.

That $16 million per year number is the same as the Browns’ Joel Bitonio and the Chiefs’ Joe Thuney. The supply and demand of free agency and the cap expansion may lead to increased contracts during the period through team bidding. Despite Daniel Jones’ contract, Joe Schoen has shown a shrewd nature in not overpaying certain players throughout his tenure as general manager.

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland has been re-signed to a three-year, $24 million deal with an AAV of around $8 million. If the market values Jackson similarly to Cleveland’s contract rather than Dotson’s, then he’s well worth the investment, but I expect Jackson to earn closer to Dotson’s deal.

According to SB Nation’s Lions website, Pride of Detroit, the top guards in free agency could walk away with Dotson-type money — $16 million per year. Onwenu could fall into that bucket, but does Jonah Jackson ultimately earn that much? Desperate teams needing a left guard may think so, which could price his talents out of reach for Joe Schoen and company.

I like Jackson’s game and believe he’s a solid football player at a relatively young age. He’s played over 850 snaps in every season, has large 10.5-inch hands, and is capable in both pass protection and as a run blocker. He’s not my top option, but he’s a solid one.

Dalton Risner, Vikings

The 6-5, 312-pound 28-year-old signed a one-year $3 million contract with Minnesota last offseason after spending four years with the Denver Broncos. Here are some cut-ups of Risner last season:

Whoever comes and gets me… I’ll stay looking for work ”out the gym” https://t.co/LQD3uaPVxP — Dalton Risner (@Dalton_Risner66) March 8, 2024

Risner appreciated Mace’s tweet, and it's good for Dalton Risner. He bet on himself on a one-year contract and was capable in Kevin O’Connell’s offense. He allowed 30 pressures but no sacks in 745 total 2023 snaps.

A late-season partial UCL tear in his right elbow ended his time in Denver at the tail end of the 2022 season, but Risner has not missed much time with the injury. He has 4,518 snaps at left guard in five seasons, allowing 130 pressures and 10 sacks. He has good length, moves well, can run block, and has proven durable for much of his career. He could be a lower-cost option to bolster the interior offensive line.

Greg Van Roten, Raiders

Another Bricillo guy who played 1,025 snaps at right guard for the Raiders last season, recording his best collective Pro Football Focus grades (for what it’s worth). Van Roten is 34 years old, and is not a long-term solution for the Giants, but he could be an able veteran asset on the Giants’ young offensive line, who could play any interior position.

Van Roten has 4,624 career snaps, 2,667 at right guard, 1,763 at left guard, and 168 at center. He’s played for five teams, including the Buffalo Bills (2022). He has surrendered 145 pressures and 14 sacks, five of which were last year with Bricillio. He only has nine career penalties. If the Giants are looking for cheap and familiar depth options, Van Roten fits that description.